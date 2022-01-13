There seems to be a general misconception about why some people resist receiving the vaccine and are against the mandate. I’ve read “news” articles and opinion pieces that label people as “anti-vaxxers." I’ve reluctantly listened to mainstream media broadcasts that tout the unvaccinated as selfish and want people to die. I’ve heard dozens of hours of podcasts and excerpts from late night talk shows mocking people for professing their need to resist the vaccine mandates in the name of freedom and liberty.
The reality is that the large majority of people that are against the mandate are not against the vaccine itself. I know of dozens of vaccinated people personally as well as indirectly through media sources that are vaccinated. They only disagree with the government leveraging one’s livelihood, personal medical choice and general liberty. Medical procedures of any kind are a very personal matter. On this I think we can all agree. The disagreement crops up with the notion that the government imposing a vaccine mandate is acceptable because it's for our health and protection. If you claim to agree with the vaccine mandate based on those terms, what else would you be willing to agree to do? That’s the real point here. Where is the line drawn? People being mocked for standing up to government control should shake you to your core, no matter the justification for compliance.
Thomas Jefferson said “A government big enough to give you everything you want, is a government big enough to take away everything that you have.” This is the principal that the resistance against a vaccine mandate is based on. At what point do you stand against what the government attempts to force you to do? Medical procedures, medicines or anything to do with your body seems like a reasonable line. If you trust the government to always do what is in your best interest, and the interest of your fellow Americans, then I say you are a fool. A short session in the library or on the internet reviewing American history should quickly cure most people of that notion.
Think of the millions of people in our country’s history that have died with the idea to defend freedom and liberty in their hearts and minds. Ask yourself, how much did they value those concepts? Apparently enough to give their lives and not just simply comply.
Joshua Hairston
Sheridan