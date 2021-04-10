Not surprisingly, the Democrats’ cannons have now become trained on the Senate’s Filibuster Rule. In order to nationalize the scheme they used in the swing states in 2020, they need to pass their “voter rights” legislation and to do that they’ll need 60 votes in the Senate. So be prepared to see a spate of columns and opinion pieces lambasting the rule as “antiquated” and “stopping badly needed progressive reforms.”
The new congressional legislation would codify into federal law virtually every risky procedure the 2005 bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform warned against as to election integrity. These include, but aren’t limited to automatic registration of new voters (even online), banning photo ID laws, and doing away with signature-match requirements to verify ballots received by mail or cast in person. The Democrats know they can’t get the required 60 votes in the Senate, so the filibuster rule is “in the way.”
The most outlandish claim made by Democrats as to this rule is that it will allegedly be used by the Republicans to “pull America back towards Jim Crow.” This outrageously hides the fact that such laws were enacted and enforced by the Democrat Party in the former Confederate South to deprive black Americans of their civil rights for 100 years after the Civil War until they were done away with by federal legislation. Their version also conveniently ignores the fact that these civil rights laws were being filibustered by Democrat senators and were passed only due to support by Republican senators.
The founding fathers warned about the potential for a “tyranny of the majority” whereby minority rights could be trampled by an out-of-control party majority in the government. The Senate’s filibuster rule is one of the checks and balances used to slow down a rush by the majority to do things that seem at the time to be justified, but in time often turn out to be not so beneficial to our society. It also forces compromise and consensus — things the Democrats claim they support until, of course, they obtain power at which time that’s all out the window as the progressive train surges down the track with caution thrown to the wind.
Today’s Democrats can always be depended upon to do whatever it takes in their quest to “fundamentally transform” America. But into what? The answer to that question they conveniently omit from public discourse.
Vera Cole
Sheridan