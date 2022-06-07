In the wake of the horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, we again see calls for the government to “do something” to protect America’s children from lunatics. Emotional political appeals now claim the Republican Party, the NRA, and even the Second Amendment are responsible for these evil acts. The latest mantra is “Why does the GOP pass laws to protect the unborn, but not laws to protect the children we have?”
Let’s put emotionally charged virtue signaling aside and examine some relevant facts. So-called “assault weapons” were banned from 1994 until 2004. The Department of Justice later examined the effect of this ban and concluded that it had zero statistically significant effect on violent crime. If gun bans worked, we wouldn’t see the murder rate which has plagued cities like Chicago for years. This points to the fact that law-abiding citizens obey the law and criminals don’t. Statistics issued some years ago by the Obama White House showed guns are used defensively between half a million and a million times yearly.
In 2013, a bill was introduced in the Senate by Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Ted Cruz. It would have prohibited gun purchases by felons, fugitives and those with serious mental illness. It would have created a federal database containing all felony convictions nationwide for use by a DOJ gun crime task force to prosecute those trying to illegally buy firearms. In 2010 there were 48,000 felons and fugitives attempting to illegally buy guns. The Obama DOJ prosecuted only 44 of them. The bill would have also provided federal grant money to help “harden” our schools against violent attacks. This bill received bipartisan support in the Senate (52 votes, nine of whom were Democrats), but was filibustered by then-Democrat Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. Democrats need to be asked why that happened. The bill was re-introduced in 2021, but no action has been taken on it. Why not?
As one who taught in the public schools in a large urban area for nearly 30 years, I know that the kinds of sensible recommendations the Grassley-Cruz bill would have made to upgrade school security are effective. I’ve seen them work. What I’ve also seen over the years are unprincipled politicians who would rather have a political issue to use in election campaigns than real-world, common sense solutions to problems which often can be solved if the politics are shelved.
Vera Cole
Sheridan