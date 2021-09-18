America was founded on the principles of freedom. These principles are set forth in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. We have been watching passively as our freedoms are being infringed at every turn. Here in Wyoming, we thought we were safe from the long reach of government intrusion into our lives.
Then, enter COVID-19 and the excuse governments needed to flex their muscles. We’ve all lived with the restrictions and mandates from early 2020.
But what have we learned?
Children and young adults are just not at as high of risk of dying from COVID-19. And, masks are more harmful than beneficial for our children.
On Monday evening, parents of students in Sheridan School District 2 spoke on both sides of the mask mandate issue. Several dozen other parents protested outside the school board meeting. They were not allowed inside the meeting without a mask. Those in favor of parental choice instead of a government-instituted mandate were also there to support the two teachers in the district who were put on leave for protesting the mask mandate.
COVID-19 is real. No one disputes that. But are we to live in fear or listen to real science and real statistics?
I ask you to spend some time researching the information before deciding how you feel about our government mandating behaviors and usurping the freedom of parents to assess the welfare of their children.
No matter what side of the issue you take after your research, we can all agree on the basic freedom of parents to choose what is best for their children. I certainly didn’t want the government telling me how to raise my children, how about you?
Helene Belisle
Sheridan