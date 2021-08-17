I’m writing as a single mom. I’ve been excited since I heard about the accessory dwelling option for residential properties. I know there are those of you that are not for it, but hear me out. It is good.
For people like me with one income to provide for my daughter and the only child in town to care for my aging parents, this would be a godsend. My daughter and I could live in the AD and my parents could stay in their house. We would all have our independence, but I’d be there to help them and it would mean one set of property taxes, one internet bill and some other streamlined expenses.
For other people it could be an answer for some affordable rent. Rent is quite high here, maybe this could provide more rental units and lower prices due to landlords competing (capitalism)!
Please consider letting this idea come to fruition, it would help out a lot of families.
Jessica Powers
Sheridan