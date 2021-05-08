I would like to comment on the failure of the legislative committee that approves the property tax rebate program.
This program is in the Wyoming Constitution and must be funded each legislative session. Rep. Mark Kinner stated on Public Pulse that this was because the governor asked the committee to drop the program for 2020-2021.
This is a small program; it returns half of the property tax paid by some of the counties, homeowners. The state rebates the homeowner; this allows primary older people, homeowners, a tax break.
These people are experiencing rising taxes in more affluent areas. In all cases the homeowners' income must be below half of the median income for the area. The county still gets its full taxation. But the homeowner, on a fixed income, gets a rebate. About 1,500 people in Sheridan County are assisted by this program, but not this year.
The cost is very small for this subsidy. It's like the governor decided to save on the cat food by drowning the kittens.
Vicki Taylor
Banner