On Aug. 5, Sheridan County School District 2 released its COVID-19 plan for the upcoming school year, and it breaks down to “every child for themselves.” The key points are: 1) masking will be voluntary in all situations (except activity bussing — not regular bussing), and 2) vaccinated people will not be required to quarantine or take a COVID test.
SCSD2’s decision to unmask prior to the end of last school year led to more than 50 students having to quarantine during the crucial final weeks of school. That is 100% the fault of the school board and administration, including former Superintendent Craig Dougherty and current Superintendent Scott Stults. It was the wrong decision and it hurt children.
Now we have the Delta variant. It strikes faster than the original, and spreads as easily as chickenpox. There are few things I’m certain of, but one is that kids attending SCSD2 schools will get the virus, and in larger numbers than last year. That means more lost time for more kids and more falling behind. And heaven forbid a child becomes seriously ill, because although we don’t yet know if Delta is more dangerous for kids, we do know that nationwide, more are getting infected, and therefore more are ending up in the hospital. That’s just math. Add to this the fact that the vaccinated can (rarely) become infected with Delta and can infect others while being mildly symptomatic or even asymptomatic. The decision not to require vaccinated people to quarantine until testing negative after exposure to a positive case could be another avenue to spread.
Gov. Mark Gordon should have reimplemented masking requirements without exceptions for the upcoming school year, but he decided that his political career was more important than our kids’ health. Although he may have said he would not require districts to implement masking requirements, he also didn’t forbid them from doing so. Therefore, the consequences of this decision are on the board and the administration.
Get your children vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. If they are not, consider alternatives to in-person schooling until they are. If that’s not an option, beg, cajole and bribe them into wearing masks at school. But beyond all that, remember that SCSD2 had the power to protect our children and chose not to. Remember that they saw the results of unmasking last year and chose to do it again with a more dangerous variant. Remember that those elected and hired to protect our kids made a conscious decision not to. You don’t have to believe me. Take this letter to your pediatrician and ask them if it’s hysteria. It’s not.
David Myers
Sheridan