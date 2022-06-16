In the Aug. 16 primary election, we encourage you to seek the truth about the candidates. Our freedom depends on it. We're writing to ask you to check out and vote for Ken Pendergraft as your low tax, small government, freedom-loving legislative candidate for House District 29.
The coercive power of The Sheridan Press is being used against Pendergraft, but ultimately against all of us to persuade us to vote for the other guy. We've known Pendergraft for 15 years and he was our pastor for five of those years. After being raised in Sheridan County, he spent time in the military and is a combat veteran who spent time in the Middle East sands in our stead, for which we are grateful.
Pendergraft declared, time and again for the last two years at Republican events and online, that he was running for the Wyoming House. He filed the first day filing was available and yet, five days later, another filed to run as a Republican. We can only conclude that the opponent filed because he is not the same type of candidate — fiscal and social conservative — as Pendergraft is. About two-thirds of legislators are big government spenders who link arms as a group of insiders working for bureaucracy, against the people. We cannot afford to add to the ranks of liberal Republicans. Pendergraft will stand strong for the U.S. and Wyoming Constitutions and the Wyoming Republican platform.
The insiders are spending us closer to an income tax every year, some years drastically depleting the rainy day fund. These Wyoming House of Representative insiders refused to even investigate a fellow liberal legislator who sold his house and bought a different one in another district with his spouse. Many months later he voted using the old address. Yet, he claimed to reside in the district for which he was elected. These insiders bury good bills that would keep property tax bearable, place restraints on CRT, stop men from playing in women's sports and protect our coal plants, meanwhile passing bills to raise pay and caps for some of the highest paid elected officials, and refuse to decrease per diem for those legislators able to stay in their own homes during session. These add up to the definition of good ol' boys.
We cannot blindly vote any longer for a name or a friend. Go out to dinner with your friends, but vote for freedom — vote for Ken Pendergraft.
Greg and Jan Loftus
Buffalo, Wyoming