Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees did the right thing at Monday's meeting. It was not an easy decision, but leadership and easy don't usually go together. In the face of unruly, emotional, misinformed outbursts, they made the unanimous decision to reimplement the mask mandate for schools.
As Dr. Ian Hunter stated, nobody likes masks, but we know they work. Dr. Hunter sounded exhausted when he said there was no room left at the hospital and that he was having trouble finding transport and treatment for non-COVID-19 patients. And why wouldn't he be? In the face of the constant onslaught of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, doctors in our town also have to deal with people who have been duped into believing that wearing a piece of cloth on your face is worse than COVID-19.
I just hope we don't drive our wonderful health care providers away from here with this nonsense. They are doing the best they can under unprecedented and extremely difficult circumstances. So I just wanted to take a moment to sincerely thank SCSD2's school board, Dr. Hunter, and all the health care professionals in Sheridan County for their hard work and dedication. You have my support and the support of the (mostly) silent majority.
Please forgive us. And don't give up on us. As flawed and weird as we can be, we need you.
David Myers
Sheridan