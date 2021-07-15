I’d like to thank everyone who came out to the Big Horn Equestrian Center for the fireworks at Big Horn.
In spite of the rain starting at exactly 10 p.m. the show went off without a hitch.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank those, without whom, we wouldn’t have able to shoot the show; my fellow pyrotechnicians and crew, Sheila Blackburn of the Big Horn Equestrian Center, the Powder Horn Country Club for lending us their grass sweeper for
clean up the next morning, the Big Horn Fire Department, Big Horn High School athletes for coming out to clean up on July 5, the Big Horn Lions Club for providing the porta potties, parking and scholarships from the proceeds of the donations, and the
Skey Johnston Family for allowing us to shoot on their property, at no charge, the past three years.
Unfortunately, they have decided to no longer host the fireworks so I’d like to thank the community for your support and attendance for these past 34 years of fun and fireworks.
Bruce Burns
Big Horn