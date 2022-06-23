Liz Cheney is trying to use an illegitimately constructed congressional committee’s one-sided, Stalinist show-trial style “hearings” to convince America that our democracy is teetering on the edge of an abyss because of the “dictator” Donald Trump and his “election denying” followers. The Sheridan Press published a hyperbolic rant by far left E.J. Dionne, and a letter to the editor from a visitor from West Virginia decrying “The Big Lie.” Here are some relevant facts in rebuttal.
The “Big Lie” posits that Trump and his followers spew lies and unproven accusations about the 2020 election. The “True the Vote” organization and Dinesh D’Souza produced a movie called “2000 Mules” which uses sophisticated cellphone geotracking to capture the movements and activities of some 2,000 individuals who made frequent trips from Democrat-funded nonprofit organizations in swing states to “drop boxes” depositing “ballots." Watch the movie and consider whether it uncovers highly questionable actions. Liz Cheney stated only that this movie had been “debunked” but, to date, has failed to answer my written requests for specific facts and information which she claims “debunks” D’Souza’s work.
The left media, always enthralled by European practices, is somehow uniformly mute on European voting. France allowed mail-in voting from 1958 to 1975 before jettisoning it after finding that it can and did permit significant fraud. French voting is done with paper ballots which the voter places in a ballot box which never leaves the polling station.
In 2005, a bipartisan committee on election issues recommended that voter identification requirements must be strengthened, that America should be “leery of mail-in and absentee voting risks,” and that we should outlaw ballot harvesting. These safeguards were all scuttled as state legislators (unconstitutionally in several swing states) put the “drop box” phenomenon on steroids.
In multiple post-election hearings in the swing states, hundreds of witnesses testified under oath about serious irregularities they personally saw. Their testimonial evidence and the visuals from "2000 Mules" are now besmirched as “election denial” and “The Big Lie” — an epithet which might more accurately describe the ludicrous claim that “the 2020 election was the most secure in American history.”
This entire matter would perhaps be more honest if the left simply emulated a 1977 post-election statement by Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza: “Indeed, you won the election, but I won the count.” I, for one, would respect them more were they to just come out and say it.
Charles Cole
Sheridan