I want to thank all the great people in Sheridan County. Against my better judgment, I was convinced by a friend to run the Bighorn Trail Run in Dayton.
Not being a competitive distance runner — ever — I had no clue what this was about. I didn't know what an ultra marathon was at the time, and couldn't fathom why someone would run 100 miles. My friend has run it the last six or seven years and said it was "life-changing," so I signed up. My wife thought I was going through a mid-life crisis, but admitted this was likely better than a girlfriend or new truck.
Anyway, after months of training, much reading, conversations with endurance athletes and insight from my buddy on the course, I came to Sheridan County with little more than a clue as to what was about to happen. When I actually hit the trail, runners and volunteers frequently asked, "How are you feeling? Are you doing alright?" I had to respond, "I honestly don't know how I'm supposed to be feeling right now. I don't know if I'm pushing enough, or pushing too hard. I don't know what the next mile looks like, or what to even expect after hours of running non-stop."
I have to say that this was the hardest, and (second) most rewarding thing I've ever done in my life. I loved and hated every minute of it and was in places physically, psychologically and spiritually I'd never been before. I experienced great despair, pain, encouragement, joy and camaraderie, but I have to say that it was your people that impacted me most. Sheridan was wonderful and the people who were there getting us checked-in helped relieve much of my stress. Every checkpoint I hit during the race I had people running to me to address my every need. The food was wonderful; the smiles were uplifting; the encouraging words were timely. All of the volunteers truly cared, and sacrificed so much — for a bunch of crazies. The hundreds of people lining the trail on top of the mountain — wow!
When I struggled to walk into Dayton cars honked, people waved, horns blew, kids sprayed me with water, gave me popsicles and cheered me on. I won't ever do it again, I assure you, but I also will never forget the experience. It will be one of my greatest memories, and as I told about every volunteer, "You guys are awesome!" Your communities are blessed with great people; keep spreading the love — you truly made a difference. I hope to see you next year as I cheer on my new friends (from the sidelines). God bless you!
Brian Brooks
Douglas