Long ago Plato noted that empty vessels make the loudest sound. The ink hadn’t dried on the vote defeating the Democrats’ latest attempt at chloroforming the Senate filibuster when the Left Media clicked into high gear to repeat Democrat falsehoods and attack Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for having broken ranks and refusing to destroy the 200-year Senate rule every Democrat praised just five years ago.
Despite their former support of the filibuster, today’s Democrat radicals wanted to kill it in the name of “voting rights,” i.e. their legislation that would strike down virtually every reasonable voter integrity law in the country, including voter I.D. laws supported by the overwhelming majority of this country. It would also permit ballot harvesting and felons voting, and would mandate automatically registering millions of illegal aliens to vote.
But you wouldn’t know that by reading The Sheridan Press where we found leftwing apologist Dana Milbank slamming Manchin alongside two wholly dishonest cartoons depicting Manchin and Sinema as speed bumps along the way to “voting” and a Trump train hauling “fake electors.”
Recently President Joe Biden has been comparing the Senate filibuster to Jim Crow. Interesting. Was it not his own party that passed and implemented these racist laws in the solid Democrat South? Were Jefferson Davis, George Wallace and Bull Conner (to whom he likens defenders of the filibuster) not all Democrats? As they used to say, “the flak is always heaviest directly over the target.”
The fact is that contemporary Democrat politicians, true to their ideological roots, will defame any former friend, attack any adversary, smear any opponent and launch their media apparatus against anyone — Republican or even fellow Democrat — who dares get in the way of their beloved “cause.” In this case, the filibuster is blocking them from federalizing all elections and thus tipping the scales radically and unethically in their favor in 2022 and beyond.
Another fact is that two courageous senators — both Democrats — stood up and said “no” to this blatant attempt at perverting our system for a tawdry political agenda — one which would have substantively threatened the last bastion of a free people to rein in out-of-control, power-crazed politicians: our elections.
While the Democrats lambaste Sens. Manchin and Sinema and metaphorically guillotine them in true French Revolution Jacobin style, the rest of us should praise their honesty and their courage in standing up for principle over partisan expediency.
Charles Cole
Sheridan