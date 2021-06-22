On June 17, The Sheridan Press reported on the drop in valuation of the Wyoming Retirement System’s Fire A Pension Plan. In 1997, the plan was fully funded and the Legislature terminated all employee and employer contributions to the fund.
However, the state continued to make stock market trades with the pension fund. As a result of the stock market crash in 2001 and sub-prime mortgage stock market crash in 2009, the fund lost more than half of its original value.
Wyoming lost $2 billion in its retirement portfolio, after the 2009 crash. However, this loss was never removed from the portfolio. I guess it’s not dead if you don’t bury it.
I asked the state retirement office, after the article came out, if the pension fund addressed this loss after 2009. I was told the Legislature failed to appropriate contributions to the fund in 2011 and 2014, killed in committee.
Ask yourself, what other pension funds were hurt after 2009?
Vicki Taylor
Banner