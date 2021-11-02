Americans have always stepped up to help each other when needed. And the COVID malaise that has afflicted us and the world has called for that type of compassionate caring from our fellow citizens.
Vaccination is widely accepted as the best and quickest way to put COVID behind us and return to normal. The main argument against vaccine mandates, specifically the president’s call for larger employers to take action, is that it should be a personal choice whether to be vaccinated or not. What is being proposed makes perfect sense for the health and safety of our fellow Americans if those opposed to mandates would understand the concept of “the collective good” and be open to accepted scientific facts.
What is being proposed in the workplace is that employers of more than 100 people are required to ensure that employees have received the COVID vaccine or be subject to weekly testing. Your personal choice to decline the vaccine not only places you at elevated risk but also those around you. COVID is an especially insidious virus. You could have COVID and unknowingly spread it to others. If you have the vaccine you are less likely to get COVID, less likely to develop serious symptoms, less likely to die and less likely to spread it. So your personal decision to not be vaccinated, and other behaviors like not wearing a mask places others at risk. And in the case of those who are immunocompromised, your personal decision could result in others getting very ill from COVID.
OSHA is responsible for ensuring that Americans are safe in the workplace. The rule changes requiring the COVID vaccine or testing seems perfectly sensible with this primary mission.
So, is the argument being put forth that it is a personal choice whether to get the vaccine? Or, is it really a personal choice how much risk I place upon me and my fellow Americans? That isn’t at all what we Americans have always done. Historically we have come together to take care of each other. Getting vaccinated is the right choice especially when we are so blessed to be living in a country where the vaccine is free and so abundant.
As I write this, there are more people hospitalized for COVID in Wyoming than at anytime during the pandemic. I wish our Wyoming leaders would spend more time and resources to get this disease that is killing and making Americans sick behind us, rather than opposing actions that will help keep us safer and healthier.
Mark Herschthal
Sheridan