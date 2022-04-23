SHERIDAN — Each spring, thousands of people hike in the Bighorn National Forest to enjoy fresh air, exercise and gorgeous mountain vistas.
Sara Evans Kirol, public affairs officer for the national forest, said the difference between a successful hiker and an unsuccessful one often comes down to preparation.
“The most successful hikers are the ones who do some homework before they arrive here,” Kirol said.
The first piece of homework is deciding whether a trail is the right one for you, Kirol said. Forest service staff are happy to direct you to trails that might suit you and your interests, while also informing you of any closures, Kirol said. Hikers should also be prepared with adequate supplies. This includes healthy food and lots of water. Kirol recommends bringing a gallon of the latter to stay hydrated.
“Obviously, that’s a lot to drag up the mountain with you, so you can also bring water filters to filter some of the stream water,” Kirol said.
Hikers should also prepare for all types of weather by bringing a change of clothes, including a rain jacket and winter clothing. Weather can change quickly in the mountains and just because your day starts out with sunshine doesn’t mean it will end that way.
Most importantly, Kirol recommends bringing numerous navigational tools, including a map or compass. While GPS devices and smartphones can be helpful in navigating the mountain, it is important to bring a battery-free backup, she said.
Hikers are encouraged to observe the seven principles of “Leave No Trace” including planning ahead and preparing; traveling and camping on durable surfaces; disposing of waste properly; leaving what you find; minimizing campfire impacts; respecting wildlife; and being considerate of other visitors.
All trails in the forest are multi-use, so it is important to be courteous of other users while hiking, Kirol said. Bikers are expected to yield to hikers, and both hikers and bikers are expected to yield to those enjoying the trails with their horses. Hikers are encouraged to walk off the trail on the downhill side to avoid spooking horses.
While some trails in the forest — including Nordic ski trails near Sibley Lake and Cutler Hill — are suitable for beginning hikers, Kirol acknowledged many are steep and involve significant changes in elevation.
For easier hikes, outdoor enthusiasts may want to investigate the trails maintained by the Sheridan Community Land Trust, including the Red Grade Trail System, the Soldier Ridge Trail System and the Green Room Trail at Malcolm Wallop Park.
“At Red Grade, there are some absolutely incredible views of the valley within a quarter to half mile of the trailhead,” said Chris Vrba, director of marketing and development for the land trust. “My mom’s coming out this summer. She’s got old knees and has had heart surgery, and a mile is about as far as she can realistically go. So I’m going to take her to Red Grade so she can still see some of these gorgeous views you have to experience when you’re in Wyoming. The first mile or so of Soldier Ridge is also relatively flat and provides a great view at the end.”
Even for longtime hikers of the SCLT trails, there are new things to explore, Vrba said. Last year, an additional seven miles of trail was built at Red Grade between Poverty Flats and Bear Gulch East. This year, between two and three additional miles of trail will be completed, including a connection allowing visitors to go from The Base to Bear Gulch. Trailheads with parking areas will be built at Poverty Flats & Bear Gulch East.
When hiking SCLT trails, visitors are advised to follow “Leave No Trace” principles and yield to horses, just like on forest service trails, Vrba said. It is also important to know the rules of each trail, including whether dogs are required to be leashed.
In addition, if the trail is muddy enough that you are leaving tracks, you should consider turning around, Vrba said.
“Creating deep ruts like that absolutely speeds up the erosion process and decreases the quality of the trails,” Vrba said. “It’s our responsibility to be good stewards of the trails so they can be enjoyed for years to come. A little thought and planning goes a long way toward preserving that hiking experience for others.”
For more information and maps of the land trust trails, see sheridanclt.org. For information on trails in the national forest, including current conditions, contact the Tongue River Ranger District at 307-674-2600.