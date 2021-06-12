SHERIDAN — The grandeur of the Bighorn Mountains will again provide the backdrop for the Bighorn REA Summer Concert Series set to kick off June 26 at the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.
The Saturday concert is the first of three hosted by the Antelope Butte Foundation, with events also set for July 24 and Aug. 21.
Ironically, ABF development coordinator Nikki Ulug said the COVID-19 pandemic, while tragic, was a positive force in helping shape the format of the current concert series.
Previously, the nonprofit group had looked to host one larger concert event during the summer in an effort to continue to draw area residents and outdoor enthusiasts to the former resort, which was closed in 2004 but reopened after the ABF was established in 2011.
“With the COVID restrictions, we were limited to 250 people at an event,” Ulug said.
That led the ABF to split one event into what they thought would be three smaller concerts.
“The format worked really well,” she added. “If people couldn’t make it to one event, they could come to the next one.
“And it didn’t have the pressure of holding one big event.”
The June 26 concert is slated to feature three bands playing live from 2-8 p.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m. Though, there’s more than just music.
The fun and festivities include scenic chairlift rides, yoga sessions, ax throwing, a hill climbing race, activities for children and craft beer pours, as well as food and beverage vendors.
Entry is $35 for the brewfest and concert and $20 for only the concert. The event is free for children ages 12 and younger.
Proceeds from the concert series will go to support the foundation’s efforts to provide affordable and accessible year-round mountain recreation, training and educational opportunities, with a focus on youth and beginners.
Ulug said concerts are one way to bring visitors to the area during the summer months and also help fulfill the group’s goal of providing year-round activities.
“We’re trying to make things bigger and better,” she said. “We’re going to year-round events and provide more time for people to enjoy the mountains.”
To entice people further, those attending the concert may camp overnight for free and, in return, volunteer to help cut trees and clear trails.
“We’re realizing people in Wyoming are pretty tough. We can do things year-round,” she added. “This is right in our backyard. Everyone should have access to the mountain.”
Spencer Porden, a member of the Nate Champion Band that will be performing at the concert series, said the event is a combination of a great outdoors background, good music and fun activities.
“People are enjoying the view, the music,” Porden said. “People are outdoors sitting in a big grass field, dancing and having fun.
“(The music) echoes really far off,” he added. “It’s honestly one of my favorite places to play.”
Like Ulug, Porden said the move to split one concert into three might pay dividends in the future as each of the three concert dates continues to grow in scope and popularity.
“It seems to be getting bigger and better every year,” he added. “It’s a really good draw for people.
“It’s always a blast up there.”
Additional information on the concert series, and other events hosted by the ABF, may be found on the foundation’s website, antelopebuttefoundation.org.