SHERIDAN — Sign-ups are now open for programs planned at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area during school winter breaks.
The programs include activities for all experience levels beginning at age 7. Costs for the programs range from $200 to $300, depending on whether participants already have a season pass.
Families interested in financial assistance for any of the programs should email nikki@antelopebutte.org and include a contact phone number. A representative from Antelope Butte will reach out to discuss options.
For more information, see antelopebuttefoundation.org.