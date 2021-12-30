I realize we have a whole winter season in front of us, and I have my fingers crossed for loads of snow as I am looking forward to many cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding outings. However, with 2022 around the bend and New Year’s resolutions on my mind, I’m currently dreaming of summer activities.
In August 2017, my then-7-year-old stepdaughter Gabby and I invited 10 girlfriends to go on a backpacking adventure. While there are countless stories that can be told about that first trip of six women and six little girls spending the weekend at Sawmill Reservoir, one stands out above the rest.
One of the moms, who I’ll call Sue, decided she would purchase all new gear for our big trip. As we gathered at the trailhead and Sue flung her new Osprey pack over her shoulder, another friend noticed the manufacturer’s tags dangling from the outside. We all had a big laugh at Sue’s expense as I used my pocket knife to cut the tags from her bag.
When we arrived at camp and all started pulling out gear, the laughing was taken up a notch. Sue hadn’t had time to open any of her new equipment so she had meticulously stuffed a tent, sleeping pads, stove, headlamps and other essentials into her new Osprey pack all in their packaging. We were so consumed with guffaws and giggles that no one even bothered to help Sue assemble her tent.
The following summer the same 12 ladies set out for the backcountry once again. During our planning, I confidently assured everyone that I could provide camp stoves for the whole group as I had four at home. Imagine my surprise/disappointment/embarrassment on the first evening when I set up our kitchen and discovered that two of my stoves didn’t work.
This error in proper planning clearly didn’t teach me a thing because a few weeks later, three girlfriends and I set out on our annual backpacking trip with two faulty water purifiers in tow. This was not a pleasant revelation at 10,000 feet and five days in the Bighorns ahead of us.
Our trip concluded Aug. 4, 2018, and my backpacking trip journal entry began, “Afterthoughts: Test all equip in advance: stove, tent, filter, lights, etc.” Yet, my bad habit of not learning from my mistakes continued when I neglected to bring my tent poles on the mom-daughter trip the following summer. Thank goodness we were in the trees and I had packed endless yards of paracord for the girls to use for camp crafts.
The stories of me and my friends bringing broken or flat out forgetting gear continue into 2020 and 2021. For 2022, prior to going on any backpacking outing, I resolve to check my:
• Tent and rain fly for rips and tears, functioning zippers, sealed seams, solid guy lines, straight poles and enough stakes.
• Sleeping bag for rips, tears and zipper integrity.
• Sleeping pad for holes and a properly functioning closure mechanism.
• Pack’s buckles, zippers, waist belt, cords and straps.
• Stoves for all around functionality.
• Water purification devices’ tubes, filters, springs and batteries.
• Spot subscription, messages and contacts.
• GPS and watch for accurate distance and elevation calibration.
• First aid kit for up-to-date medications and ample supplies.
• Trekking poles’ handles and joints.
• Rain jacket zipper, seams and waterproofness.
• Shoes’ soles, laces, insoles and attachment points.
• Headlamps and lanterns for new batteries and functioning bulbs.
What am I forgetting?