SHERIDAN — The 18th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will show in Sheridan Feb. 25 at Luminous Brewhouse beginning at 6:30 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit Wyoming Wilderness Association, a local nonprofit with a mission to protect Wyoming public wildlands through advocacy, education and stewardship. WWA began in 1979 as a group of local wilderness advocates who helped pass the 1984 Wyoming Wilderness Act. As of 2022, WWA has 3,600 members and supporters whose voices give them the inspiration to continue their work for a wild Wyoming. The Backcountry Film Festival is one of their favorite events to host and they are excited to bring it back to Sheridan once again.
Produced each year as a celebratory, backcountry community event by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the 18th annual Backcountry Film Festival film line-up is full of snowy, cinematic adventure sure to inspire both the local backcountry and general communities. Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands.
Whether it’s adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors, or ski culture- you’ll find it all in this award-winning lineup.
The screening begins at 6:30 pm Feb. 25 at Luminous Brewhouse.
Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10.
All funds raised directly benefit local projects and programs that help protect Wyoming public wildlands.