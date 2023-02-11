Backcountry Film Festival
Buy Now

Wyoming Wilderness Association Executive Director Khale Century Reno and Sheridan Community Land Trust’s Chris Vrba introduce the Backcountry Film Festival at Luminous Brewhouse Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

 By Allayana Darrow | allayana.darrow@thesheridanpress.com

SHERIDAN — The 18th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will show in Sheridan Feb. 25 at Luminous Brewhouse beginning at 6:30 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit Wyoming Wilderness Association, a local nonprofit with a mission to protect Wyoming public wildlands through advocacy, education and stewardship. WWA began in 1979 as a group of local wilderness advocates who helped pass the 1984 Wyoming Wilderness Act. As of 2022, WWA has 3,600 members and supporters whose voices give them the inspiration to continue their work for a wild Wyoming. The Backcountry Film Festival is one of their favorite events to host and they are excited to bring it back to Sheridan once again.

Tags

Recommended for you