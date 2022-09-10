Campfire.jpg

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, charcoal grill, coal or wood burning stove is prohibited on all Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned land or administered lands.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — With the good grass growth this year and the chance of wildfire high due to dry, hot conditions in late summer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has a fire ban in place on all Game and Fish Commission-owned or administered lands in Sheridan, Johnson and Crook counties. 

Some of the lands included in the ban are the Amsden Creek, Kerns, Bud Love, Ed O. Taylor and Sand Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Areas and the Tongue River Canyon Public Access Area near Dayton. 

