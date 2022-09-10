SHERIDAN — With the good grass growth this year and the chance of wildfire high due to dry, hot conditions in late summer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has a fire ban in place on all Game and Fish Commission-owned or administered lands in Sheridan, Johnson and Crook counties.
Some of the lands included in the ban are the Amsden Creek, Kerns, Bud Love, Ed O. Taylor and Sand Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Areas and the Tongue River Canyon Public Access Area near Dayton.
“The Sheridan Region has experienced near normal precipitation for the first time in three years, resulting in increased grass production compared with previous years,” said Nathan Lindsey, WGFD Sheridan Region Habitat and Access Coordinator. “The increase in production and high temperatures have raised the potential for fires in our area. Most of the wildlife habitat management areas in the Sheridan Region were acquired decades ago for the purpose of protecting and enhancing big game winter range. A late-season fire on any of the properties could severely impact forage.”
As part of the ban, the following acts are prohibited on all Game and Fish Commission-owned or administered lands:
• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, charcoal grill, coal or wood burning stove.
• Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
• Fires within established campfire rings are also banned under this regulation.
• Fireworks are always prohibited on Wyoming Game and Fish Commission lands.
Hunters should also avoid driving through vegetation or parking a hot vehicle on vegetation, which can spark a fire. Other land management agencies may also have fire bans on their properties and counties may have restrictions within their jurisdictions.
Hunters should check with each respective land management agency and county to see if their camping location has any fire restrictions in place.