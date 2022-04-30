BIG HORN — On the afternoon of Big Horn High School’s prom April 9, Samantha Eliason, 17 and a junior, and Frankie Maestri, 16 and a sophomore, were not getting ready for the evening’s festivities in the traditional fashion.
Instead, the two long-time friends and neighbors wore camo jackets and rain boots. Eliason shouldered a 20 gauge Weatherby rifle while Maestri carried a Hoyt bow. They were hoping to find something.
They were fishing first, Maestri explained, angling near their Big Horn homes. But then they changed course: they wanted to hunt some turkeys.
As it happens, prom season lines up perfectly with spring turkey hunting season. Spring turkey season opened April 1 and will close May 31 in Sheridan, Johnson and Campbell counties, according to one Wyoming Game and Fish Department press release. The spring season offers avid hunters — like Maestri and Eliason — an opportunity to dust off bows and rifles and get back outside after a long winter.
Eliason and Maestri stumbled across Maestri’s turkey. It wasn’t hard to find, and felling one turkey got them excited to find another.
“Once he got his, we were like, ‘Game on, let’s get two of them,’” Eliason said.
Although Eliason’s turkey was slightly more difficult to find, she too found her feathered prey. Two dead turkeys in hand, the teenagers headed home around 1 p.m. to get ready for prom.
Their hunting efforts that afternoon ensured the two would only have about an hour to get ready for the evening, but they made it work, Eliason said. Eliason styled her hair and applied makeup; Maestri dressed in a suit and affixed a bright red bowtie.
Although she and Maestri are self-proclaimed outdoorsy people — more interested in hunting than dancing all evening — Eliason said “It’s fun to play princess every once in a while.”
And as a prom-attending princess, Eliason brought her slain turkey with her for pre-prom photos, in addition to the usual equipment — a sparkling floor-length gown, corsage, jewelry and high-heels. In fact, she, Maestri and their families all posed for prom photos with the day’s spoils. Eliason even got a few drops of turkey blood on her prom dress.
“It was awesome…it was pretty rewarding after our long day, especially in our prom gear,” Eliason said.
Although Big Horn’s prom night offered a chance to dress up, it couldn’t stack up to their exploits earlier that afternoon, Eliason and Maestri agreed.
“We thought the turkey [hunting] was more fun than the prom,” Eliason said with a laugh.
The turkeys, meanwhile, were promptly barbecued and eaten, Eliason said. The two hunters still have the birds’ feathers, though.
Maestri and Eliason don’t have grand plans for next year’s prom; they’re more excited for hunting season next fall.