SHERIDAN — The annual Big Horn REA Summer Festival will return to Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area July 22-24.
The festival first started as a movement to “Butte-ify The Bighorns” in 2014. The local nonprofit was fundraising to maintain the facility and make improvements. In 2015, the program was expanded and brought to the mountains. This year marks the eighth year of the Antelope Butte Foundation hosting the fundraising event in the Bighorns.
Similar to most years, the event will feature a plethora of activities from kite designing to yoga. Individuals can even go up in a hot air balloon if the weather permits or take a chairlift ride up the mountain. The hot air balloon is tethered at 100 feet to ensure safety and allow a great number of individuals to try it out.
Due to the lodge renovations, tours of the new building will occur.
There is also a trail run and bike race available, each with a 4- and 8-mile event.
Several bands will be featured over the three days at the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area, serving as the foundation for the event. Some of the bands include MOTH and Nate Champion Band, along with individuals Jalan Crossland and Kellen Smith.
Visitors can camp overnight, with breakfast available in the morning. For night owls, food and beverages are available throughout the entire day, including after dark.
Prices vary, with the entire weekend pass going for $85 and a single-day pass being either $30 or $40 depending on the day.
The event will take place at Antelope Butte and the gates open around 11 a.m. each morning. The only day the gates will open sooner is on Saturday when the bike and foot races will occur early in the morning. For a detailed schedule, see antelopebuttefoundation.org.
Anyone that is willing to volunteer is welcome.
“Volunteers can do anything from parking to working the bar to crowd control,” General Manager Dick Stillson said. “Volunteers have a wide variety of opportunities during the event.”
Volunteers can also run their own activity booth. To get a spot, contact Stillson at 802-688-5172.
“The Big Horn REA Summer Festival was divided up into three separated one-day music events due to COVID, but now we are going back to the traditional three days in a row,” Antelope Butte Foundation Board President Jeff Grant said of the event's history.
The separated one-day events allowed for a more crowd-controlled environment to reduce the spread of the pandemic. The event was very similar to the traditional three-day version, just shortened to protect visitors, Director of Development Rebecca Arcarese reports.
Later in the summer, ABF will host other festivals including the Dead of Summer, Aug. 6-7, and Rocktober Fest, Sept. 3-4. At the Rocktober Fest, there is also an equipment swap and seasonal lease of skis and snowboards for the upcoming season along with the live music.
“It [Big Horn REA Summer Festival] is a great weekend getaway to beat the heat,” Arcarese said. “It is a great way to relax after the rodeo as well. I am really looking forward to having the community come out to Antelope Butte.”