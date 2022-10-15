SHERIDAN — Visitors leaving the Bighorn National Forest this winter may be asked to take a brief survey about their experience, depending on where they exit the forest.
The survey is part of the National Visitor Use Monitoring program, and helps determine estimates of recreation use volume on all national forests. Completed in five-year cycles, NVUM results help USFS managers “make decisions about recreation resources to best meet the needs of visitors while maintaining natural resources.” They also, according to the federal agency, highlight the benefits that recreation brings to Americans.
In-person 10-minute public surveys began Oct. 1, and will continue through Sept. 30, 2023, following the federal government’s fiscal year. Andrea Maichak, Bighorn National Forest recreation staff officer, said collection sites are randomly selected based on specific criteria collected by local officers, and the Forest Service will break down survey data to determine the most popular activities on the forest.
“We want to know what activities those who are being surveyed are participating in,” Maichak said. “There’s a whole list, from sightseeing to bird watching and picnicking, that people will be asked if they participated in on that specific trip.
The survey is also designed to gather economic data, so participants will be asked if they stayed in nearby hotels, ate at local restaurants or visited shops in the area.
“It’s about gathering perspective on the visitors who are recreating on the forest, and where they’re coming from,” she explained. “It is a broad picture.”
The survey is being conducted by contract workers, so Maichak said they may not be able to answer forest-specific questions.
“We do communicate with the contractor on a regular basis and we do expect them to treat our visitors just the way we would,” she said.
Visitors to the forest may encounter the contract employees at survey sites in developed and dispersed recreation areas, and along Forest Service roads. They will be out in all weather conditions wearing bright orange vests and will be near a sign that says “Traffic Survey Ahead.” The last time the Bighorn National Forest conducted the NVUM was in 2017-18. In the interim, Americans have faced the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and record-level gas prices.
“We definitely compare data so we can have a good understanding of where our visitors are, and what they’re most actively participating in,” Maichak said. “We had seen higher use numbers since COVID, although this year has been more reflective of numbers back in 2019. We think that is because of higher gas prices, otherwise, we think numbers would be quite high.”
Certain high-traffic areas were discussed before sending data to the national Forest Service office for the randomized site selection process. For example, the officials have known for years that the Tensleep Canyon area is a high-traffic area, in part due to climbing on the rock walls, but determined the NVUM wasn’t the best avenue to gather data on that specific area.
“The national office runs a randomized survey schedule, and it’s important to have a good representative sample,” Maichak said. “We did talk about how it would be nice to have more information from the Tensleep climbing area, but there’s also a lot of use in that area that is not climbing related, so we decided the NVUM would not be the appropriate avenue to get that (information).
“This is the only survey we conduct on a regular basis every five years, and it’s the only data that we have for looking at long-term trends and changes,” she said.
The forest sees both resident and non-resident visitors, which should be reflected in the data collected if most people stop to take the survey.
Surveys are anonymous and are done on a tablet for a faster response time than previous years.
“Although the survey is entirely voluntary, participation is extremely important so we can assess visitor experiences on the forest and use the information to make this a better place to visit,” Maichak said. “We appreciate if visitors would take the time to answer a few questions. It’s important for interviewers to talk with local people using the forest, as well as out-of-area visitors, so all types of visitors are represented in the study.”