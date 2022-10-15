6.21.2022 - USFS maintenance 001.jpg
Buy Now

Wildflowers grow by a lake in the Bighorn National Forest's Cloud Peak Wilderness. Federal dollars will continue to be put to use in infrastructure improvement projects throughout Bighorn National Forest and other national forests and grasslands across the U.S.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Visitors leaving the Bighorn National Forest this winter may be asked to take a brief survey about their experience, depending on where they exit the forest.

The survey is part of the National Visitor Use Monitoring program, and helps determine estimates of recreation use volume on all national forests. Completed in five-year cycles, NVUM results help USFS managers “make decisions about recreation resources to best meet the needs of visitors while maintaining natural resources.” They also, according to the federal agency, highlight the benefits that recreation brings to Americans.

Recommended for you