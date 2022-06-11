SHERIDAN — Sheridan welcomes competitors far and wide to the Bighorn Wild and Scenic Trail Run. Competitors come from various countries, averaging around a dozen from overseas year to year. Events include the 100-, 52-, 32-, and 18-mile races, each requiring its own unique training to be able to run the extensive course.
Competitors Keri McMeans and Chris Hayden have competed in and finished each of the races offered as part of the Bighorn Wild and Scenic Trail Run.
McMeans — also the co-course director for this year’s event — has been running in the Bighorn Trail Run since 1997. She competes in all of the races, loving each of them for unique reasons. However, her heart is drawn most to the 52-mile because she can see the entire course in the daylight and can experience all of the aid stations.
To prepare for the event, her main focus is trail running.
“It is very neuromuscular because you are running in a state of falling, then you have to put that on the technical course,” McMeans said. “Bighorn is a very technical course for all of the distances.”
McMeans trains in phases, building up from a base to training at her hardest, then tapering before the event. One of the largest components when it comes to longer distances is fatigue. To battle this obstacle, McMeans constantly trains to push through that setback. On top of physical fatigue, there is a level of mental fatigue that goes into it, making training the mind another key part of preparing for longer races, she said.
On top of spending time on the trail, McMeans strength trains by lifting two days a week.
“It has changed my overall running autonomy and has improved my muscular imbalances,” McMeans said. “After 25 years, I have seen a huge change.”
It is not set in stone McMeans will be competing this year; however, it is not off of the table. With McMeans taking up a position as co-course director, she has taken up a lot of responsibilities that might keep her from running the course.
“I would like to put a huge shoutout to all of the volunteers,” McMeans said. “This race is impossible without community involvement. It is just another great way for our community to have experiences together. That is why I got started on the volunteer end of things.”
Hayden first started his career in running within the Bighorn Trail Run in 2016. His favorite is the 100-mile race.
“It is my favorite because it is a hometown race,” Hayden said. “It is a world-class race that is right here in our hometown.”
To prepare for the races, Hayden trains twice a week, focusing on overall fitness one day and running long distances on the weekends.
“The training depends on the altitude and the conditions,” Hayden said. “The Bighorn has about 20,000 feet of elevation gain, so that requires a lot of training with climbing.”
Into the details, the 100-mile starts 9 a.m. June 17 at Tongue River Road. The 52-mile starts 5 a.m. June 18 at the Jaws Trailhead. The 32- and 18-mile races start June 18 at Dry Fork, with the 32-miler starting at 8 a.m. and the 18-miler starting at 10 a.m.
Due to the great lengths of the races themselves, competitors are limited to specific cutoff times at certain locations. For example, the 100-mile cutoff is 36 hours, with smaller increments that racers must meet at aid stations.
“Sometimes it has to do with logistics. Say you didn’t make it to a certain aid station at a certain time, then you are going to chase cutoffs the entire race and never make the entire cutoff,” Director of Sponsorship Becky Lieneman said.
Based on one’s ability, competitors might make it a goal to finish in less than 24 hours or just make the cutoff. Competitors take short breaks, sometimes stopping to grab food, change or take a quick nap. Individuals driven to finish in a certain time often take little to no breaks during the entire race, according to Lieneman. To aid with the cutoffs, racers are allowed pacers and their own crew to make sure they leave an aid station at the correct time to meet their personal goals.
To run the lengthy races, some individuals participate in highly individualized programs, ranging from running on trails to building endurance in a pool.
As races begin in one week, competitors will start tapering off in preparation for the big day. Hayden plans to be present for the race this year, with McMeans undecided due to her current work schedule. McMeans and her team expects the race this year to be the best event yet that allows the racers to test their ultimate endurance.