12-3-22 OUTDOORS column mule deerweb.jpg
Buy Now

In mid-January, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will begin aerial captures of mule deer in the North Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — In mid-January, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will begin aerial captures of mule deer in the North Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project.

Mule deer in Wyoming and throughout the West have declined in recent decades. The most recent population peak in Wyoming was in 1991, when about 578,000 mule deer inhabited the state, but by 2016, numbers were reduced to an estimated 396,000 animals.

Christina Schmidt is public information specialist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department — Sheridan Region. 

Tags

Recommended for you