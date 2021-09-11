SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources committee will bring forth two bills that could minorly restructure the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.
The first bill draft, discussed during the committee’s meeting in Riverton Sept. 9-10, moves funding for weed and pest programs on state lands from the Office of State Lands and Investments to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. On a biennial basis, OSLI allocates $350,000 for state trust land preservation projects specifically addressing invasive or noxious weed species on state lands.
“The intent is to not necessarily change how the program functions, it’s to consolidate the budget into an agency that has been more robust in defending these sorts of programs,” Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said. “…It’s about protecting these pass-through funds that are meant for our constituents.”
Jennifer Scoggin, director of the Office of State Lands and Investments, objected to the change.
“The concern is that if we move the funding for Weed and Pest to the Department of Ag, the (OSLI) board essentially has the responsibility to control weed and pest on state lands without any direct control over the resources to do it,” Scoggin said.
However, Boner argued OSLI had not been fulfilling that responsibility, even with direct control over the funding.
“Looking at the history of the budget for this particular function within your office, it was over $700,000 before the 15/16 biennium when we started reducing,” Boner said. “Now, it’s at $350,000….How is that being responsible to the trust beneficiaries if you cut this budget by 50%, which is obviously disproportionate to the rest of your budget? How is that fulfilling your constitutional obligation?”
Scoggin said OSLI prioritized staff positions over the weed and pest program when budget cuts are made.
“Revenue’s been dire, and everybody’s had to make cuts, and we don’t make these decisions lightly,” Scoggin said. “…(We’re just) trying to keep positions there to run all these other programs as well and balance the needs of weed and pest on state lands…We do the best we can to maintain positions, because if we don’t have the positions to run the programs, that’s not in the best interest of the trust beneficiaries.”
Legislators agreed the agriculture department would be better able to manage the funds for the weed and pest programs on state lands. Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stockgrowers Association, agreed.
“I have to say that the feeling out in the country among grazing lessees is that the Office of State Lands has neglected this program or made it a low priority,” Magagna said. “Whether that’s reality or perception, we could discuss that the rest of the day, but I do think we need more attention brought to the program…I think considering this has a lot of merit.”
With unanimous support, the bill draft moved forward. No personnel will be transferred between departments if the bill becomes law, according to Department of Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto, as the current workload should be easily absorbed by existing Department of Agriculture staff. Currently the work is shared among OSLI staff, according to Scoggin, and accounts for roughly 15% of one full-time employee’s workload.
The committee also approved a bill draft clarifying the structure of the Department of Agriculture’s predator management program. Under the agreement, the department will coordinate control efforts and contracting among the variety of agencies and counties performing predator control functions across the state.
The bill was a simple organizational effort that put all predator management efforts under one department and made it easier to communicate with the Bureau of Land Management about which predator control projects are taking place on their lands, Miyamoto said.
“What I’d like to do is… have one plan for every year,” Miyamoto said. “All the county predator boards each have a plan they submit to us about the work they intend to do over the next year. (The federal) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has the same thing, and everybody does a follow-up report of what they actually did … There has never been one place that you could go to get all of that information for a combined animal management program for the state of Wyoming … That’s not all in one document today, and I’d like it to be.”
There may be continued discussions about restructuring the Department of Agriculture. When discussing the weed and pest bill, Boner suggested a 10-page amendment moving several non-agriculture-related functions from the Department of Agriculture to the Department of Health. These include inspections of restaurants, swimming pools, spas and day cares.
The committee decided to focus primarily on the weed and pest change during this week’s meetings, but legislators said Boner’s amendment could resurface in the form of a broader restructuring bill down the line.