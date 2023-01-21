BIG HORN — The Bighorn Audubon Society will host its monthly birding event Saturday, following the annual Christmas Bird Counts in December.
Birding will take place starting at 9 a.m. at The Brinton Museum, located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn. Meet in the parking lot, and for more information contact The Brinton at 307-672-3173 or email bighornaudubon@gmail.com
Dec. 17, 2022, found 22 field observers and four feeder watchers tallying each bird they spied in the Sheridan area as part of Audubon’s 123rd Christmas Bird Count.
With a low temperature of 19 degrees and a high of 34, temperatures for count day were considerably warmer than those of the preceding week. Similarly, winds were far milder than in previous days, ranging from 0-12 mph. Water areas were mostly frozen and food crops were recorded as poor to fair.
In total, the count volunteers observed 4,746 individual birds, comprised of 49 species. Below are a few highlights from this year’s count:
• Cassin’s finch (2) and pine grosbeak (2) made their first appearance on our count list since 2018.
• The well-camouflaged brown creeper (4) was a fun find for two groups, making its return after being absent from last year’s list.
• Six townsend’s solitaire birds were observed. The past two years saw just one and two recorded.
• Common goldeneye (31) were recorded in their highest number since 2018.
• Bald eagles (43) have held steady over the past seven years, while golden eagles (5) were recorded at their lowest since 2015.
• Also noticeably down was the count for rough-legged hawks (10). The past three years’ counts were 27, 20 and 43.
• On the upward trend is our western mainstay, the black-billed magpie (306), recorded at its highest number in at least the past eight years.
• Clark’s nutcracker (1), an uncommon sighting in the Sheridan area, more typically found in coniferous forests, made its first appearance on our count list in more than 20 years. The clark’s nutcracker has been recorded in only two previous counts in the history of the Sheridan CBC: 2000 (2) and 1979 (1).
The Story-Big Horn count was held Dec. 29, 2022.
For most observers, the day was overcast in the morning and the skies cleared by afternoon.
Temperatures were above freezing, with calm winds. Ponds were frozen over and creeks were mostly frozen, likely due to the extremely cold temperatures the week before the count. A total of 670 bohemian waxwings were seen on The Brinton Museum grounds.
Count participants saw 10 bald eagles (adult and juvenile) and two golden eagles (juvenile), which may possibly have been the same bird.
A northern goshawk was seen during count week at The Brinton, and two great horned owls were seen during daylight hours in Story.
Mountain birds included mountain chickadees at six, at feeders at the Fish Hatchery in Story.
Eight pygmy nuthatches were observed on routes in Story and at feeders in Story.
Wild turkeys are doing well — more than 300 were seen at various locations on the Story, Big Horn count.
Low in numbers were American goldfinches and absent were common redpolls, red crossbills and gray-crowned rosy-finches. The latter has been observed in great numbers in previous years.