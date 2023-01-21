Birds_MO 002.jpg
Birds take flight near the Brinton Museum Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. 

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

BIG HORN — The Bighorn Audubon Society will host its monthly birding event Saturday, following the annual Christmas Bird Counts in December. 

Birding will take place starting at 9 a.m. at The Brinton Museum, located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn. Meet in the parking lot, and for more information contact The Brinton at 307-672-3173 or email bighornaudubon@gmail.com

