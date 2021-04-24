SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest officials are presenting partnership opportunities to interested groups and individuals.
BNF staff partnered with the National Forest Foundation, the National Partnership Office and other regional offices and local units to create an updated document outlining priorities for the forest on projects with partners for summer 2021, presented during a virtual meeting Wednesday.
BNF Public Information Officer Sara Evans Kirol presented 11 partnership project opportunities for volunteers to participate in this summer, including:
Aquatic and riparian restoration
Wildlife friendly fencing
Aspen enhancement and maintenance
Invasive species
Dispersed camping management
North tongue fishing access
Trail work
Wilderness monitoring
Cave protection, monitoring and restoration (tongue river cave)
Avian monitoring
Monarch butterfly monitoring
Each topic provides opportunities for individuals and groups to participate in projects to better the Bighorn National Forest. The BNF is the first national forest to participate in the project and acted as the pilot forest for the partnership with the National Forest Foundation. The foundation interviewed staff with the BNF and known partners like Wyoming Wilderness Association and Cloud Peak Back Country Horsemen, identifying partnerships already established and past and current projects taking place on the forest.
Of those partnerships, several appeared at the public meeting and mentioned excitement for the established 2021 Bighorn National Forest Partnership Opportunities, which details the above list of projects with more specificity.
“I’m just so thankful,” Wyoming Wilderness Association Executive Director Khale Century Reno said. “It was really awesome to see the guide and the other needs. I think that communication is so important and I’m just really happy this is moving forward in this way.”
The virtual meeting continued into breakout groups to further explain planned summer projects under each designation, with information shared about opportunities to connect. BNF staff are listed under each category in the partnership opportunities guide, and staff said they preferred those interested in projects to reach out to them initially so they could connect them with other partners or coordinators of specific projects throughout the summer.
All volunteers must complete paperwork, which allows them worker’s compensation through the U.S. Forest Service system while working on the BNF.
“There’s some level of protection for the individual if they were to get hurt on the project doing trail work or whatever that might be,” Andrew Johnson said. “And it allows us to track that contribution value of the hours and time that person contributed to the forest.
“It’s a great thing,” he continued. “We’re only limited by our capacity to manage or support volunteers out there on the ground for all of these different projects.”
Silas Davidson, project contact for trail work and wilderness monitoring, said it’s easiest to contact BNF staff initially, as paperwork won’t be duplicated that way.
The guide remains available online. Contact BNF staff in areas of interest to learn more, volunteer for or partner with as an organization on upcoming projects.