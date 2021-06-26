SHERIDAN — Terran Grooms wore a brown University of Wyoming bucket hat, and Dane Steel donned a Montana State University tan baseball cap while Tyson Shatto shielded his face from the sun with a grey ball cap. All three had earphones to play music while they weed-ate throughout Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, and each wore a different Sheridan High School wrestling T-shirt.
Joined by three other Broncs teammates from 7 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Grooms, Steel and Shatto worked as part of the nonprofit organization Broncs Builders to earn money for themselves, raise money for Sheridan’s wrestling program and help the city of Sheridan complete various projects. Besides those tangible benefits, rising sophomores Grooms and Steel benefit from nontraditional team bonding.
“It’s really fun,” Steel said. “It’s funny seeing Shatto over there with a weed eater strap on and work glasses.” Steel and Grooms laughed good-naturedly.
“It’s fun for me too, because they get to see me and not just coach Shatto,” Shatto added. “It’s just fun, being with the kids, building relationships and working alongside each other.”
Broncs Builders, a 501(c)(3) organization, was founded by Mistee and Mark Elliot and Megan and Chris Crow when they discovered their children — and high school student athletes — had a hard time finding summer work. Workouts, lifting and summer camps dictated their schedules and made it difficult for the Elliots and Crows children to commit to a regular summer job.
The organization works with the city of Sheridan and private contractors to provide available high-schoolers to complete projects ranging from flood cleanup to construction to weed-eating at the cemetery. Sheridan High School’s cheerleaders and We the People club members as well as wrestlers have all participated in the program — Broncs builders is for all high-schoolers, not just athletes.
The coronavirus impacted the Broncs Builders program last summer, making it more difficult for high schoolers to find work amid quarantines and limited opportunities. Elliot was pleased this year to see students back out working and learning.
For every hour worked, a student earns $5 for their program while making money themselves. Over the past seven years, Broncs Builders has paid students approximately $50,000.
Last year, Sheridan’s wrestling program earned between $1,500 and $2,000, and Broncs Builders donated $7,000 to fund the team’s annual trip to Virginia Beach where Reese Osborne and Hayden Crow became All-Americans.
“We just believe it’s better to earn your money rather than ask for money,” Elliot said. “As a coach, I’m not a big fan of fundraising, but I’d rather the kids go out and work and earn money. We call it ‘fund-working’ not fundraising.”
Though Thursday morning’s weed eaters drowned out the opportunity for steady conversation, other projects afford students the chance to talk with each other and local professionals. Some projects, like building decks or horseshoe pits in the city parks, develop trade skills and the outdoor work gives back to the Sheridan community.
Elliot highlights the organization’s work in 2019 when several teams throughout the summer built the pathway at Sheridan’s dog park, while Shatto enjoys making an immediate impact with each project — he recalls feel-good moments when the team helped rip destroyed carpet from flood homes and moving furniture, and calls the work at the cemetery “taking care of loved ones.”
Steel and Grooms shared their head coach’s sentiment.
“It’s really great to support our community when they support us,” Grooms said. “... It’s great for people to give us a chance to not just become better wrestlers, but better people as well.”