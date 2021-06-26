Imagine it’s an early morning. You’re out of the house and out on the trail moving through aspen and pine groves. The brilliant reds of Indian paintbrush give way to sunshine yellow arrowleaf balsamroot and the pastel purples of mountain lupine.
As you ascend, chipmunks and squirrels scurry along in search of their morning meal while a chorus of birds greet your presence before a mule deer doe and her fawn disappear into the thicket ahead.
You move along sandstone cliffs covered in neon green moss and lichen before coming to an open meadow filled with an artist’s palette of wildflowers — shooting stars, pasqueflower, woodland stars, yarrow, sego lilies, clematis, crocus, larkspur, bluebells, forget-me-nots and more.
At the edge of this flower-filled meadow, you can look left and see the sharp relief of the Bighorns’ billion-year-old basalt anticline, look right and see verdant green foothills growing enormous herds of antelope and deer alongside cattle. There’s a gentle breeze blowing that sweet mountain air along with a nesting Sandhill Crane’s call. You look straight head and see a wide-open view of our bustling valley and relish that only a few minutes ago you chose not to hit that snooze button because you knew you live in a place where it is easier than ever before to go from your front door to the outdoors.
Soon, you won’t have to imagine that experience — you’ll be able to explore your beautiful Bighorns backyard as Sheridan Community Land Trust continues to build Red Grade Trails from The Base to Bear Gulch.
By doing so, SCLT will be another step closer to completing a series of safe, sustainable trails that will allow people to connect with nature from a place so many people already know and love in Red Grade Trails’ Base Trailhead to a place at the top of the mountain like Bear Gulch that we know even more people will soon love.
That means people will have new opportunities to hike, bike, ride, run, walk, ride on horseback, stretch your pet’s legs, find flowers, watch wildlife, bird, peep plants, have a picnic, read in a quiet spot, find balance with a morning mountain yoga session or simply experience the peace and tranquility that you can only find by getting out and connecting to nature.
“I can honestly say Red Grade Trails is my favorite trail system,” said Sarah Wallick, an SCLT board member and avid trail user. “I used to travel out of the state every month, but now I stay here because we have world-class trails. They’re a gem.”
Because of their love for opportunities where people can more easily experience our beautiful Bighorns backyard, Wallick and her husband, Aaron Denberg, along with another local trail lover who wishes to remain anonymous, have issued a $15,000 WyoGives Challenge Match — which will get the trails from The Base to Bear Gulch far faster than we ever imagined!
They will match every dollar donated to the Sheridan Community Land Trust through WyoGives Day July 14 up to a total of $15,000, with the donations going toward the development and construction of new trails at Red Grade Trails. If that amount is reached, a total of at least $30,000 will be raised for Red Grade Trails.
SCLT is one of 15 local nonprofits joining with nonprofits statewide to participate in the second annual day of giving, which, according to WyoGives is, “A day to celebrate the spirit of giving and the collective effort it takes to strengthen our community.”
Other local nonprofits participating in WyoGives 2021 include Advocacy and Resource Center, Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College, CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy, Compass Center for Families, Friends of Sheridan County Library, Powder River Basin Resource Council, Rooted in Wyoming, Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation, The Brinton Museum, Tongue River Valley Community Center, Ucross Foundation, Wyoming Wilderness Association and Uprising.
SCLT Executive Director Brad Bauer explained these funds will be used to continue construction in 2022. “Because so many people supported Red Grade Trails last year during WyoGives, SCLT was able to secure a $500,000 Community Enhancement Grant from the Wyoming Business Council that is being used to build 10 new trail miles and 2 trailheads with parking areas this summer.”
While those funds are a significant start towards completing the systems, another $600,000 will be needed to complete the full system after the Wyoming Business Council funds are used.
“We want to continue that momentum this year so we can continue the build in 2022 so everyone can get from The Base to Bear Gulch faster than anyone ever imagined,” Bauer reasoned.
That’s important for Wallick, because Red Grade Trails is a place that makes Sheridan County a truly special place to call home.
“I sit and look and appreciate what’s around me,” Wallick remarked and concluded, “You know it’s where you’re supposed to be.”
And she’s not alone in that feeling. SCLT estimates that at least 35,000 visits will be made to its network of community trails this year.
“Now, more than ever, the ability to get outside and experience the peace, beauty and wonder of nature is important not just for our physical health — but our mental health as well,” Bauer reasoned.
To learn more about what many great local nonprofits are doing on WyoGives Day, July 14, see wyogives.org
To learn more about how SCLT plans to go from The Base to Bear Gulch, see sheridanclt.org.