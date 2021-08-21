Everyone knows bumblebees, right? They are the gentle giants of the bee world. They are also important to a successful garden.
Currently, we know of at least 22 species of bumblebees in Wyoming. Some are found across the entire state, and some are restricted to only a few counties or they are restricted to higher elevations. In Sheridan County, we know of at least 19 species of bumblebee.
In previous articles we talked about solitary bees. Bumblebees are not solitary; they are eusocial bees and live in colonies similar to the European honey bee. There is a single queen and several workers all working to assure the continuation of the species.
Only new queens overwinter. In the spring, the queen locates a site to begin her colony. Often this is an abandoned rodent burrow or she tunnels under rocks or wood. Bumblebees will utilize man-made boxes if they are designed correctly, and scientists use this type of box in studying bumblebee populations. The queen then goes out and gathers nectar, pollen and plant wax. Back at the nest site, she prepares wax pots and deposits honey in the pots. Pollen is also stockpiled and will be used to feed her young. The queen lays a few eggs and begins to incubate the eggs while still gathering more nectar and pollen. She does this all by herself; gathering, building, incubating, defending and feeding. It takes about four weeks for the first workers to emerge and begin to help with the chores. At this point the queen can stay underground and tend to the young. The new workers will bring in nectar and pollen, which is fed to the next generation. The queen never sees the sun again.
In late summer, the queen produces a few eggs that will develop into male and fertile female bees. These bees when mature, are driven from the colony and do not return. The males, of course, mate and die. In fact, by the end of the summer, all of the bees in the original colony die, including the old queen. On their own, the new queens find a place to spend the winter until they can start their own colony next spring.
It is easy to imagine that bumblebees are frantically searching for all the pollen and nectar they can get. This means that they visit as many flowers as possible and are therefore very important as pollinators. But bumblebees have evolved one particular behavior that makes them especially important in our gardens.
Bumblebees, in their search for pollen, will hang upside down from some flowers to try to dump pollen onto their abdomen. They can contract their flight muscles and use them to shake their bodies while hanging on the flowers. This vibrates the entire flower and shakes pollen out of the flower. The method is called “buzz pollination” and is very effective in pollinating tomatoes, eggplants, peppers and blueberries.
So you see, if you want more tomatoes and peppers, plant some Monarda and Echinacea. If you plant it, they will come.
We live in a wonderful world and knowledge is literally at our finger tips. I encourage each of you to search for more knowledge about these beneficial creatures. Suggested key words include “buzz pollination” and “bumblebees,” but you can simply navigate to a few internet sites such as “wyomingbiodiversity.org” or search for a publication titled “Bumblebees of the Western United States.”
The Xerces Society is also an excellent source of information about bumble bees, which can be found at xerces.org/bumblebees.
Planting the right kind of flowers will attract and encourage bumble bees. If bird watching is not your thing, you might try bee watching instead.