SHERIDAN — In 2020, after several complaints of animal carcasses at Mosier Gulch Recreation Area near Buffalo, the Bureau of Land Management and Wyoming Game and Fish Department partnered to install two dumpsters in the area for game carcasses.
After a successful trial year, WGFD installed a third dumpster located on U.S. Highway 14 between Dayton and Ranchester for the 2021 hunting season.
WGFD Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt said the dumpsters are part of a coordinated effort to clean up public lands and reduce the spread of diseases.
Wyoming state law allows a hunter to harvest the edible parts of an animal and leave the carcass at the site of the kill. However, if the carcass was removed from the kill site for harvesting, whether to be taken to a processor, taxidermist, private residence or campsite, then the carcass must be disposed of at an approved landfill or incinerator. Unfortunately, this does not always happen, and carcasses end up on public lands and near roadways.
One of the chief issues of illegal dumping is disease spread. Chronic wasting disease is a neurodegenerative disease that affects deer, elk and moose. The disease is transmitted by prions, abnormal pathogenic proteins that attack the brain.
“We do know that by moving certain parts of the animal it can move the prions to other areas. That’s usually parts of the central nervous system like the spinal column and brain,” said Wyatt Wittkop, wildlife biologist with BLM.
Placing convenient dumpsters for hunters who move their kills helps to reduce the likelihood of the disease spreading to other areas.
“Disease can spread animal to animal or environment to animal. This is just one tool in the box to potentially limit the environmental spread of disease,” Schmidt said.
Another issue with illegal carcass dumping is public perception. As Schmidt explained, when people see carcasses disposed along roads or near recreation areas, it creates a negative perception of hunters.
Wittkop stated visitors to recreation areas have also had complaints.
“It just decreases the quality of the experience for visitors when there’s carcasses dumped there,” Wittkop said.
Fortunately, the dumpsters have been a success since their installation. In 2020, BLM hauled off between 500 and 700 pounds of carcasses weekly from the two sites near Mosier Gulch and the Petrified Tree Recreation Area. Though no numbers for the 2021 season are available, Schmidt estimated the dumpster on U.S. Highway 14 has taken in nearly 4 tons during the season.
The Sheridan landfill also accepts carcasses free of charge from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31. Solid Waste Superintendent Charles Martineau said the landfill has processed about 24 tons of carcasses in the 2021 season.
“It benefits the community to have the animals disposed of in a safe manner,” Martineau said. “We would much rather have the animals brought here than left in the field, along the roadside or disposed of illegally.”
Check the WGFD website for a map of approved dump sites and landfills in the state.