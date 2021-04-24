M
ost residents of Wyoming can attest to the fact that when traveling outside of the state many people you meet typically have personal connections to places like Jackson Hole or Yellowstone National Park. A few people might have been to Cheyenne Frontier Days, or know that Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills played quarterback for the University of Wyoming. It is not often that a connection is made to the Bighorn Mountains.
The Bighorns have been a climbing destination for those serious in the sport for 90-plus years.
Those enticed by adventure have been attracted to the isolated alpine routes since geologists and photographers first started documenting the beauty of the Bighorns.
The American Alpine Journal published “An American Tyrol” by W.B. Wilcox about a group seeking out alpine summits in the Cloud Peak Wilderness in 1933. Wilcox, his brother and sister, and E.D. Woolsey spent two weeks pursuing the summits of Mt. Woolsey, Innominate and are credited with the very first summit of Black Tooth Mountain.
A few years ago, the WYO Theater screened the documentary “Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey.” Credited with thousands of first ascent rock climbs and alpine summits all over the world, Beckey spent time climbing in the Bighorns as well. Beckey and two others climbed one of the hardest routes in the Cloud Peak Wilderness at the time, the northeast face of Innominate in 1967.
“Rock Climbs of the Eastern Big Horns” by Trevor Bowman is a guidebook detailing a tremendous number of traditional and sport rock climbing routes. This is the go to guide to finding your way around this region of the mountain. Bowman also gives some history of rock climbing at our local crags.
Traditional climbing using removable protection in cracks in the rock face has a record dating back to the 1970s in Tongue River Canyon. Most of the climbing was pursued by locals during that time, but the area has grown in popularity through the growth of bolted sport climbing. Now it is not uncommon to see locals and visitors alike enjoying the scenery and quality climbing routes the canyon offers.
The local history of Sheridan and our surrounding has always appealed to me. Full of characters and folks seeking adventure, this place is surely one of a kind.
Several areas have seen growth in climbing popularity and route development. Steamboat Point, Piney Creek Canyon and areas off of Highway 14 A offer an abundance of adventure and quality time spent outside. Many local route developers, the Bighorn Climber’s Coalition, and the Forest Service are to thank for these opportunities.
The Sheridan Recreation District is excited to partner with Bighorn Mountain Guides for another summer of youth rock climbing camps. Children ages 8 to 18 can sign up to learn the fundamentals and check out some great climbing areas with American Mountain Guide Association and Professional Climbing Guide Institute certified guides.
Check out the Sheridan Recreation District website or give us a call to sign up.