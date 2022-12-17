Winter in Wyoming is unpredictable. That inconsistency can be frustrating at times which leads some to resent this season. I have fallen into that trap before, but I have made a concerted effort to find a few things I like about the winter.
A sense of community can go a long way when battling the cold and dark that winter can turn into. Having activities and events to look forward to is important and can be a good way to meet folks with similar interests. Here are five activities and events that might make this season your favorite yet.
1. Bomber Mountain Cycling Club Christmas Roll
This organization supports all things biking in Sheridan, and as part of its annual fundraiser will be hosting a Christmas Roll poker run Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. from the Sheridan Bicycle Company. This is a 21 and older event and a great chance to get in the Christmas spirit and embrace the winter season.
2. Moonlight ski at Sibley Lake
The Black Mountain Nordic Club hosts moonlight ski events on full moon evenings throughout the winter at Sibley Lake Nordic Area. Follow them on social media to find out more about their events, and don’t forget to become a member for the season. As a nonprofit organization, they provide a great community service.
Get a running start into 2023 and sign up for the Resolution Run 5k. Hosted by the Sheridan Recreation District Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. in Thorne-Rider Park, this is a great event to solidify those New Year resolutions. A fun event for runners of all levels, set an alarm, layer up and meet in the park.
4. Ski day at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area
Having a local ski hill is pretty incredible. Don’t miss an opportunity to hit the slopes or checkout the recently opened lodge. Designed for the whole family there is fun to be had for beginners and advanced skiers and snowboarders alike. Slated to open for the season this weekend, take advantage of a snow day this year.
The Bowl above Arrowhead Lodge has a longstanding sledding tradition. A great place to take the family in the Bighorns and enjoy winter time at a higher elevation. Don’t forget to stop by Arrowhead Lodge to warm up with a bite to eat.
It can be easy to barricade yourself indoors all winter. There are days when a hot beverage, a warm blanket and an entire television show season to binge beckons, but don’t make that your every day. Take advantage of a few of the great opportunities our community offers to get outdoors and enjoy the season. You’ll be happy you did.
Seth Ulvestad is Sheridan Recreation District executive director.