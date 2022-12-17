resolution run
Runners set out on the Resolution Run 5K Saturday Jan. 05, 2019 at Thorne-Rider Park.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Winter in Wyoming is unpredictable. That inconsistency can be frustrating at times which leads some to resent this season. I have fallen into that trap before, but I have made a concerted effort to find a few things I like about the winter.

A sense of community can go a long way when battling the cold and dark that winter can turn into. Having activities and events to look forward to is important and can be a good way to meet folks with similar interests. Here are five activities and events that might make this season your favorite yet.

Seth Ulvestad is Sheridan Recreation District executive director. 

