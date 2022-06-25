On March 30, 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into law the Emergency Conservation Work project that later became known as the Civilian Conservation Corps.
By June of that year, 1,300 CCC camps were created across the country, with 24 established in Wyoming that first year. Enrollees had to be 18 to 25 years old, unmarried, unemployed and with a family on government aid. Between 1934 and 1940, the CCC built roads, bridges, ranger stations, fire lookouts, reservoirs, telephone lines, campgrounds and trails in the Bighorn National Forest.
In addition to their numerous construction projects, enrollees also fought forest fires and were put on bug patrol to mark and remove trees that were diseased by pine beetles and other harmful insects.
In 1935, workers from Companies 841, 849 and 1811 of Camp P-35-WY, located near the town of Ten Sleep, began construction of a dam in the area then known as Ten Sleep Meadows. With it being the confluence of five West Tensleep Creek tributaries and located at 8,240 feet above sea level, Ten Sleep Meadows was deemed the most suitable location. Each company was composed of approximately 200 men and up to 600 workers helped build the dam. The dam, forming what was later called Meadowlark Lake, was built to enhance water-based recreation opportunities and was completed in 1936.
The main portion of the dam is constructed of compacted earth and faced with hand-laid stone. CCC enrollees were paid $1 a day for their efforts, which was considered low pay even during that time.
However, many of the enrollees were thankful to have the work and the opportunity to visit places far from their mostly urban homes. Meadowlark Dam is considered eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places due to its unique architectural values as well as the significant historical event of the CCC created public works of that era.
In 2021, the Bighorn National Forest partnered with the Bureau of Reclamation to develop a plan to carry out much needed maintenance of Meadowlark Dam to ensure its continued function. To complete this maintenance, the lake level must be lowered. Please expect lake levels to be reduced as early as July 1, along with some restrictions to recreation in the area, while the work is being conducted. Water levels will remain low for the remainder of the season, with a refill next spring. Work is scheduled to be complete by September 2022 and will help current and future generations continue to enjoy the beautiful legacy of Meadowlark Lake left for us by the CCC.