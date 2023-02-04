Wyoming state capitol stock

The state capitol building sits in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Stephanie Joyce, Wyoming Public Media

The Wyoming State Legislature is currently in session, and for our state, that means going through a lot of bills in a very short amount of time. The decisions made in Cheyenne during this time have major impacts in all areas of life in Wyoming, including outdoor recreation.

One bill introduced is House Bill 0074 establishing the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund. This account is designed to accept grants, gifts and donations that will support public lands and recreation outside of state tax dollars. This kind of creative legislation has the potential to really benefit amenities like trails and public access.

Seth Ulvestad is executive director of Sheridan Recreation District. 

