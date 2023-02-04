The Wyoming State Legislature is currently in session, and for our state, that means going through a lot of bills in a very short amount of time. The decisions made in Cheyenne during this time have major impacts in all areas of life in Wyoming, including outdoor recreation.
One bill introduced is House Bill 0074 establishing the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund. This account is designed to accept grants, gifts and donations that will support public lands and recreation outside of state tax dollars. This kind of creative legislation has the potential to really benefit amenities like trails and public access.
Another bill that failed to make it out of the travel, recreation, wildlife and cultural resources committee was House Bill 0048 Active Transportation and Recreation Grant Program. This legislation would have provided funding for pathways or greenways, bicycle routes, sidewalk networks and walkable urban corridors. Though HB 48 didn’t get the votes to make it out of committee, it is good that outdoor recreation is on the agenda.
For folks passionate about outdoor recreation, it is important to advocate your interests to your local legislative delegation. Having the ability to contact your representatives is a freedom not shared globally, so take advantage of the opportunity.
Outdoor recreation has a major economic impact on the state of Wyoming. An all encompassing term, outdoor recreation includes many activities such as hunting, fishing, mountaineering, hiking and mountain biking. Developing those resources is very important as the state works to diversify revenue streams.
Sheridan is so fortunate as a community to have many people and organizations advocate for outdoor recreation opportunities. Working with groups like the Sheridan Community Land Trust, Antelope Butte Foundation and the YMCA has really been inspiring. The ease at which folks here can collaborate is truly impressive.
On another note, this will be my last outdoor column contribution as an employee of the Sheridan Recreation District. Having the opportunity to share information about a wide variety of recreation opportunities has been very rewarding. I am pursuing another employment opportunity in the state and will be wrapping up my time at SRD this month.
Developing programs that get youth outdoors is an accomplishment I am proud of from my time here. Fresh air Friday day camps, outdoor adventure camps with Bighorn Mountain Guides, outdoor skill clinics and ski days at Antelope Butte are all programs that have kept me excited, motivated and positive about future generations caring about public lands and recreation opportunities.
As I make this transition, I just want to convey how much this job and community have meant to me. The recreation district has been a major part of my life for many years, and the relationships that have been built with kids, coaches, officials, parents and community members will stay with me forever.
Sheridan is a beautiful community with caring citizens and an abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities. Please continue to care for your neighbors, your big backyard and your community. It has been a pleasure to work for you.
Seth Ulvestad is executive director of Sheridan Recreation District.