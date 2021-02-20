I arrived in Sheridan a few short months ago as a transplant from Cincinnati, Ohio. I’m lucky enough to be a part of a new group of volunteers from AmeriCorps, an organization that dedicates itself to serving and working directly with nonprofits to aid in building communities.
The local group is here working with the Antelope Butte Foundation. Our goal is to help foster opportunities for local youth and young adults to take full advantage of the mountains and outdoor recreation, which Sheridan is blessed to have in its backyard.
The Bighorn Mountains are an incredible place for someone who is fascinated with history and nature. For geologists, these mountains and rocks formed over 7 million years ago, giving way to peaks of more than 13,000 feet above sea level, and contain rich deposits of uranium, iron, gold, magnesite and silica. These mountains are an amazing place to study, learn and harvest these amazing minerals used to create everything from fine jewelry to top of line medical tools.
For environmentalists, hunters and fishermen, the Bighorns offer a wide variety of wildlife that can rarely be found in most parts of America. Hunters come from all over the country to find mule deer, elk, bighorn sheep, bears and moose, not to mention the bobcats and wolves.
As for fishermen, there are a variety of areas of water sources, be it streams, creeks, rivers or lakes. Located between the Yellowtail Dam and the Bighorn River the area offers both rare and common fish. From numerous types of trout, catfish and sunfish, to the regional types of sturgeon, the fishing opportunities here are a beautiful and rare combination of the Pacific Northwest and Midwest.
Sheridan is a once-in-a-lifetime place for a variety of summer and winter recreation activities. There are winter sports of all kinds including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, fat biking, sledding and of course, the ever-popular snowmobiling. During the summer, there is unlimited potential for backpacking, camping, hiking, biking, sightseeing, offroading, hunting and fishing. The Sheridan area is full of sights, family bonding and majestic opportunities to experience nature firsthand.
Sheridan is a rare relic of America — a community capable of anything. The people care for each other, are always willing to offer a helping hand and want to share “secret” venues with each other to experience the true beauty of the area. I feel truly blessed for how the community has welcomed my friends and me here. I can truly say this place, its people, its majesty, is something everyone should experience.
In summary, Sheridan is a prime location for all types of people.
People can come here to take in the majesty, sacred beauty of the mountains and the variety of environments and biomes it offers. Or people can come here just looking to make a few new friends to last a lifetime. No matter how you get to Sheridan, it is a truly blessed and bountiful place for everyone to enjoy and hold dear.