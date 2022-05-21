We are right on the heels of summer, and the change in weather has triggered day dreams of travel. Though many of my favorite places are close to home, every once in a while I have an itch to get out of town. Planning a trip is fun, imagining all the possibilities of adventure can quickly create a long to-do list.
Traveling can make it difficult to keep an exercise routine. It is easy to excuse leaving exercise out of travel plans because of time constraints, a more experimental diet, and less sleep. One way to keep an exercise routine is to incorporate it into the trip.
Running is a great way to take in the sights of a new place. There are even guide companies such as City Running Tours that will provide a great experience. A few of my favorite travel memories have happened in stride. Running the Embarcadero in San Francisco, California, offered many sites such as Oracle Park where the San Francisco Giants play, the Ferry Building, Fisherman’s Wharf and Colt Tower.
Another way to maintain an exercise routine while traveling is to tour a city by bicycle. Many destinations have bike share programs that have hourly and daily rates for bicycle rentals. On a trip to Key West, Florida, my group and I explored the island exclusively by bike and had a great time. We were able to take in sights such as Fort Zachary Taylor State Park, the Key West Cemetery and the southernmost point of the continental U.S. in a fun and efficient manner.
Sometimes the easiest activity to fit in is walking. Going for a 30- to 60-minute walk while traveling is an excellent way to maintain an exercise routine and check out the place you are visiting. Dedicating that time is worth it and, more often than not, you will be happy with your decision.
At the Sheridan Recreation District, we are finalizing our preparation for the summer season. If you haven’t done so check out our website or program guide for information on season passes and swim lessons at Kendrick Park Pool. The ice cream stand in Kendrick Park will also be opening soon; we will look forward to seeing you down there.
As we enter another season of athletics, I think it is important to touch on the topic of umpires and coaches. It is imperative spectators and participants treat them with respect. Officiating is not currently a popular vocation, so please treat those who are willing to do the job with the respect they deserve. Nothing beats catching a baseball or softball game in the summer; let's ensure it is a positive experience for everyone.
Keep those exercise commitments through your travel plans this summer. You will be happy you did and might even see a few unexpected things. For those of you sticking around this summer, we will see you at a ball game or park sometime soon.