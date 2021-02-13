Applications for the 2021 big game and turkey seasons opened Jan. 4. If you are undecided on which hunt area and license type you want to apply for this year, you can learn details about each hunt area in the state, including drawing odds, hunter success rates, public access opportunities and more, by visiting the Wyoming Hunt Planner at wgfd.wyo.gov.
Q. What is new for this year?
One big change began Feb. 4 when anyone applying for or buying licenses, permits or stamps from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website is required to create a username and password. The change is to access a login portal for customers and will simplify the licensing process.
This new account feature will serve as a dashboard for information specific to the customer such as checking preference points, CWD results, tooth aging information and more without having to log in multiple times. A how-to video is posted on our home page to explain the procedure.
Also, applicants have two new optional donation choices they can make during the application process. In addition to Search and Rescue and the Access Yes program, applicants can make a voluntary donation to predator management or to Wildlife Crossing, an initiative that funds projects around the state to reduce wildlife and vehicle collisions.
Q. Can I apply for a resident license in the drawing if I am not a resident by the application deadline, but will be a resident when hunting season opens?
No. Wyoming law requires that you must already be a resident before making an application for a resident license. To qualify as a resident, you must live in an established, fixed and permanent domicile in Wyoming for no less than one full year before applying for or purchasing a resident license. You can, however, purchase a resident general elk and deer or leftover license after you have become a resident.
Q. Does applying as a party hurt my chances to draw?
A party application has exactly the same chance of being drawn for licenses as does an individual. A party application does not give you any advantage or disadvantage in the drawing because all applications in the party are assigned the same random number. All applications in the party participate in the draw with this same random number, so if the random number is drawn, all the applications receive a license.
Q. Can residents and nonresidents apply together in a party for an application?
Residents and nonresidents cannot apply together as a party in the initial draw because of regulations and state laws that determine how we conduct our draws. A party application, by Wyoming Game and Fish Commission regulation, is defined as “a group of applications in which all applicants with the same residency status specify the same species, hunt area, and type in the same order of preference and all applicants expect the same processing and draw results.” This means a party application needs to be identical in all ways.
However, residents and nonresidents may apply together as a party in the leftover drawing.
Q. What are my chances of drawing a license on a second or third choice?
It depends on the hunt area. If more applicants list an area as their first choice than there are licenses available, anyone listing that area as a second or later choice has no chance to draw. For example, antelope areas with good access to public land are usually oversubscribed on the first choice. This makes it difficult to draw those areas on the first choice and impossible to draw as second or third choices.
But in other areas, particularly private land antelope areas in eastern Wyoming, there are typically fewer first choice applicants than there are licenses available. This makes those areas possible to draw as second or third choices. In short, if there isn’t a 100 percent chance of drawing a license as the first choice in a hunt area, there is no chance to draw it as a second or third choice.
It is helpful to study drawing odds from past years and these are available on the Game and Fish website. In the Sheridan Region, many hunt areas with high draw odds have limited public access opportunities. Be sure to research public land accessibility in the area you want to apply for or secure permission for hunting access on private land prior to applying.
Q. If I am unsuccessful in the draw, how long does it take to receive a refund?
If you are unsuccessful with any of your Wyoming hunting applications, you will see a refund on the credit card you used to apply for licenses. Refunds typically appear on your credit card account within seven to 10 business days of when the draw results are posted. Refunds are for license fees only — not application fees or credit card processing fees.
If for some reason we can’t apply the refund to your credit card, such as in cases where the credit card was pre-paid, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will mail you a check. That takes two weeks to arrive.