There is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI; H5N1) currently affecting wild and domestic birds in North America. It was first documented in Wyoming in mid-March in a domestic bird flock in Johnson County. It has now been detected in wild and domestic birds in other parts of the state in recent weeks.
As of April 26, multiple turkeys, Canada geese and a magpie near Buffalo; a red-tailed hawk near Ucross; and two turkeys near Big Horn have tested positive for the disease. Other wild bird species that have tested positive in other Wyoming locations include great horned owls and turkey vultures.
If you come across dead wild birds with no obvious signs of trauma or encounter any wild birds showing abnormal neurological signs, nasal discharge or diarrhea please call the Sheridan Regional office at 307-672-7418. To report ill or dead domestic birds or learn more about how to protect domestic flocks of chickens, turkeys and ducks, contact your veterinarian.
HPAI can be zoonotic, meaning it can potentially be transmitted to you from infected animals, so do not approach, touch or handle sick or dead birds.
Hunters should consider the following recommendations:
• Geese, other waterfowl, wild turkeys and grouse you encounter in the field can become infected with HPAI and may or may not show signs of illness.
• Do not handle or eat sick birds, and do not allow domestic animals like dogs and cats to feed on sick or dead birds.
• When handling and cleaning any game bird, wear rubber or latex gloves and wash hands and equipment thoroughly afterwards. After washing, disinfect equipment, boots and other surfaces that were in contact with birds and their feces with adequate disinfectants like 1% virkon or 10% bleach solutions. Be sure to allow a 10-minute contact time prior to rinsing.
• Do not eat, drink, smoke or chew when handling game birds.
• Double bag the offal, feathers and carcass after field dressing and dispose of it in a secure trash can where domestic and other animals cannot access it.
• Cook all game meat thoroughly to an internal temperature at least 165°F prior to consumption.
There is no official directive at this time for homeowners to avoid putting out wild bird feeders, unless you also have domestic chickens, turkeys or ducks on your property. Any bird is potentially susceptible to this disease, but songbirds are considered to be at low risk. However, it is always good practice to clean and disinfect feeders and bird baths weekly to prevent potential spread of this and other avian diseases.
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has additional information about avian influenza along with updated maps and surveillance data.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is also maintaining an updated state map of confirmed cases in wild birds. You can find it by visiting https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Wildlife-in-Wyoming/More-Wildlife/Wildlife-Disease/Wildlife-Disease-Information.