On October 23, 1953, years before the common phrase ‘plan ahead and prepare’ was known, front page headlines told of a blizzard that trapped over 300 hunters in the rugged northern Bighorn Mountains overnight. Snow depths of 20 inches in the Red Grade area and 30 inches at Dome Lake were reported. Drifts of snow more than 4 feet deep prevented most vehicles from passage on the high mountain roads.
Over the following days, hundreds of stories from all over the world flooded newsrooms recounting the massive effort to free hunters trapped in the snowy Wyoming back county. It was dubbed “Operation Nimrod” and involved the National Guard from Guernsey, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, the Bighorn National Forest, the State of Wyoming, local businesses and everyday citizens. After several harrowing days, all hunters were recovered and there were no major injuries or fatalities.
If you’re wondering about the operation’s title, the word nimrod has two meanings. Although, today it is more common to hear it referring to someone that is foolish or inept, in 1953 the word was used for its other meaning, an expert or devoted hunter.
Local ranchers and pilots joined the effort to help extract the marooned hunters. Accounts state the community came together to assist in many ways. Some packed relief parcels to be dropped by air, some volunteered their heavy equipment to clear roads, others joined National Guard pilots to drop the parcels. The initial focus was to open a network of roads that would most efficiently evacuate people. The National Guard brought in dozers and other equipment. Local businesses such as Holly Sugar, along with the Forest Service, and community members tested their “power trucks” in hopes to help open roads.
One of the most effective vehicles were Army Weasels, a World War II era tracked vehicle designed to transport troops across snow. The weasels were able to travel the snowy routes and bring hunters and their gear to open roads. Accounts told of a family, including a pregnant woman, being one of the last people freed. The account went on to say the newest member of the family was born just a few days after the family’s rescue.
This sounds like an exciting and harrowing experience, but accounts from people who lived through it reported “it wasn’t that bad.” At that time, people were accustomed to spending long periods of time in the backcountry. It was harder to get there and that warranted longer stays. Hunters were prepared to spend time in the mountains, they had what they needed and the knowledge to keep themselves safe.
This year, the U.S. Forest Service received record numbers of first-time users. They came from afar and locally. Whether you are a new or experienced visitor, here are some things to know about experiencing the outdoors in a way that protects you, other visitors, wildlife and the lands you love. These tips may also help you avoid being trapped in a blizzard but if you do, you’ll be prepared to outlast it, just like they did in 1953.
• Check the weather forecast and travel conditions before you head out. Conditions can change very rapidly. Please bring plenty of food, water and extra winter appropriate clothing. Consider packing your own vehicle survival kit.
• Bring your own toilet paper, and trash bags to take all your trash and pet/human waste with you. In most places, toilets are not available and trash service is not provided in the winter. Leave nothing behind, fire pits should be clean and cool to the touch. A good thing to remember — if you brought it with you, it goes home with you.
• Bring a paper map and compass. Cell coverage is not available in most places in the Bighorns. There are several smart phone map apps that work without coverage but carry paper backups in case of battery power loss.
• Avoid areas that are avalanche prone. If you choose to venture into high risk areas, carry the right gear and know how to use it.
• Leave what you find; do not add or take anything away. It is illegal to destroy, remove or damage natural features. This includes carving on tree trunks, using trees for target practice or cutting live trees for firewood.
• Respect wildlife and never feed wild animals. When observing wildlife, stay at least 100 feet away and remain quiet. No selfies with wildlife. Visitors end up in the hospital every year after getting too close.
• Respect other visitors. Follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Avoid using speakers and if you must, consider listening to music with earbuds, keep your pets close and under control. Follow etiquette guidelines. Just as there are traffic laws to keep traffic flowing and accident free, in the outdoors there is trail etiquette. Watch your speed and ski or snowmobile single file on narrow trails.