One of the films in this year’s Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival Tour was titled, “Can’t Beat this Place for Fun.” This phrase could also define the fabulous energy and enthusiasm for outdoor adventure that was on display this past Tuesday evening at the WYO Theater.
For the 13th year, Wyoming Wilderness Association and the WYO brought our Sheridan community a selection of award-winning films meant to inspire, challenge, educate and spark conversations around fantastic, albeit sometimes nail-biting, outdoor pursuits. Subject matter was diverse: base jumping, dory boat building, a rock climber’s seven-year battle to complete one insane route, furry friend journeys and an epic winter trek reminding us the outdoors are indeed for everyone.
Earth Day was also this week. A celebration and reminder that just as the outdoors are here for everyone, everyone also shares a responsibility in taking care of it.
I would like to assume that “can’t beat this place for fun” could also apply to our volunteer stewardship project this summer in the Cloud Peak Wilderness. Gathering campsite data is once again the focus — we need to finish this year. Last season, we trained 40 volunteers, clocked more than 1,000 volunteer hours and assessed 175 sites, but we aren’t done. So once again, WWA is asking for your help.
In coordination with Bighorn National Forest, WWA will provide workshops to refresh returning volunteers and train new recruits. Building upon our work from the 2021 season and the lessons learned, volunteers will refresh their skills around the recreation site monitoring protocol, how to use Survey 123 and Collector apps, incorporate pro tips from previous volunteer experience and commit to specific priority areas.
Data is easy to gather for contributing volunteers: groundcover disturbance and size of the main campsite, impact to standing trees, distance from water and other impact observations.
Doesn’t it sound like fun? The catch: you will have to hike into one of these gorgeous, inspiring, view-filled landscapes and enjoy yourself while doing it.
Can’t make one of our training dates work but are still willing to help? Let us know. We can do small group trainings.
Take the exhilaration you felt after watching the Banff films and get out on an adventure that includes a bit of giving back this summer. Missed the live program this year, but still want to get inspired to get outdoors, adventure and be a steward?
WWA is currently providing a virtual Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival program.
These films are different from our live show, so even if we saw you at the WYO, you may still want to view these films. A portion of proceeds goes back into WWA and our work. Just visit our website to get set up with more adventure and motivation to give back to your public lands.