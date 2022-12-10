J
u
st because it’s winter, it doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the outdoors. The Bighorn National Forest has long been a great place for outdoor winter adventures. Below are a few ideas to consider and some pro tips to help ensure your trip is successful.
“Please recreate responsibly. Know where you are and please respect public and private land boundaries, motorized closure areas such as Federally Designated Wilderness, winter wildlife closures, and cross country and downhill ski areas, said Jeff Gehring Bighorn National Forest winter sports coordinator. “Following good etiquette will go a long way in reducing conflicts among user groups and provide a great outdoor experience for all winter recreators. Have fun, be safe, and thanks for visiting your National Forest.”
The fishing doesn’t have to end after the snow falls. Ice fishing on the forest’s lakes such as Sibley and Meadowlark lakes is popular in the winter. Be sure to always have a buddy and don’t ice fish alone. Make sure the ice is at least four inches thick and is clear and solid. If the ice is cloudy, only go out if it’s at least eight inches thick. Bring along a throwable flotation device and wear an ice pick in case someone falls in. Check in with the Wyoming Game and Fish on regulations. There is also a great map where you can learn what species of fish are in any body of water in the state of Wyoming, wgfd.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=61d1fb66ead443e2af51aa2ada1f1eaa. Please note that over-snow or motorized vehicles are not permitted on Sibley Lake.
Riding your fat bike in the snow is fantastic exercise and a unique way to explore the forest. Be sure you don’t overestimate your abilities the first time and stick to shorter routes. It’s a good idea to carry a map and compass or GPS unit along with your patch and first aid kits. Most of our Nordic trails are great options, just be sure to follow trail etiquette. Avoid biking when conditions leave deep ruts in the groomed surface and stay off set ski tracks.
The Bighorn National Forest has two down-hill ski areas and five Nordic ski areas. There are also a couple backcountry areas closed to motorized use that are excellent for skiing or snowshoeing. Check out our visitor map for details, fs.usda.gov/main/bighorn/maps-pubs.
The most popular winter activity in the Bighorns is the use of over-snow vehicles. With nearly 350 miles of trails, most of the forest is open for exploring. Many of the trails connect to lodges and warming huts and can offer visitors many days of riding and playing opportunities. Along with your Wyoming State Snowmobile Sticker, be sure to carry a map, shovel, extra food and water, along with your avalanche safety gear. Always leave your daily itinerary with a responsible person and stick to it. Take a friend; it is best not to ride alone. Downloadable maps are available from Wyoming State Trails, wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/snowmobile/snowmobile-maps-trails.
If you encounter any wildlife along the way, remember that winter is an exceptionally stressful time for them. Please give them space and do not attempt to approach or chase them with your machines. We want to make sure they are there again next year and in the summer to enjoy.
Whatever you decide to do on the Bighorn National Forest, be sure to check the weather forecast before you leave and prepare appropriately. That includes making sure your vehicle is ready for the trip. All the planning and extra steps will pay off, after you’ve experienced winter in the Bighorns you’ll want to keep coming back for more.