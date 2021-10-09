So in all reality, after last year’s trip — epic as it was in mileage and difficulty for a 4- and 9-year-old — I thought I had ruined backpacking for them. Or I thought there would be at least some hesitation around this year’s trip. To my utmost delight, I was met at the beginning of the summer with nothing but anticipation: “Mom, when are we doing our trip?”
My two boys, being another year older and stronger, were excited to carry those backpacks and charge the trail again. My sister Ashley and I, being another year wiser, recruited a couple more pack mules: my husband, Renzy, and my football star cousin, Connor. We also added an important activity to this trip: some volunteer work.
This summer, Wyoming Wilderness Association partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to train volunteers to gather data through Rapid Campsite Assessments in the Cloud Peak Wilderness. This is the benefit of having a mom incorporate her nonprofit work into her family backpack trip. Building those mountain manners and recognizing our responsibility to take care of these special places is just that important.
Our trip and data gathering took us to Crystal Lake and beyond Geneva Pass to where the no name lakes had abundant fish (and mosquitos) and the views (though smoky) were still fabulous. This year, Ace (5 years old) got his first summit, a small 10,400 foot peak we named Jessamine Peak. Oh the joys of baggin’ a peak, no matter how small, especially if your kiddo leads the way and requires only a few Minion fruit snacks for extra energy. We gazed upon what our family calls Jessamine Lake, near her sister, Lake Elsa, and thought of family that had most likely sat at that same spot generations before. A nice moment to be sure.
Assessing a campsite in the wilderness is really quite simple. The data collected informs future management of these special places, but can also educate the assessor. As we visited decade old campsites, we could see how education over the years has indeed informed us on how we should camp in our wild spaces. These Leave No Trace ethics, if followed, do help keep our landscapes resilient. It is just simple courtesy to the next visitor: taking responsibility to care about more than one’s own experience and think of the other creatures you are sharing space with. I was reminded how backpacking with my boys provides ample teaching opportunities around these values: learn to do something difficult, be aware of your surroundings and choose actions that respect your neighbor and nature.
We have all read, and have witnessed, the incredible increase in visitation to our public lands, including wilderness. Practicing mountain manners and Leave No Trace principles are a must if we have any care for how generations to come experience Cloud Peak Wilderness. So far we (WWA) have trained almost 40 volunteers and have captured well over a 100 campsite surveys, but there is so much more to do. Cloud Peak Wilderness is quite large! Interested folks can join us. Be on the lookout for more trainings in the spring of 2022. Let’s accomplish this large stewardship project and then look for additional ways to help our agency partners keep Wyoming wild.