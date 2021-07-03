At the end of May, I was privileged to be one of the 24 participants in the five day CiViC leadership training put on by the Blandin Foundation through our own Center for a Vital Community. Maintaining a healthy community through intentional framing of local issues was a large part of our work.
As various community concerns were discussed throughout the week, a few continued to be brought up numerous times. One of those issues was the impacts on the Cloud Peak Wilderness. You would think I was a part of these original discussions, but I wasn’t. As I listened to people refer to Cloud Peak as a “treasure” and our “essential watershed” while at the same time voicing concern around our collective impacts on this resource, I was thrilled to know that our little grassroots organization, Wyoming Wilderness Association, is right on track as we develop various stewardship projects to help with these overall concerns. Now you can get involved too! If you are planning to visit the wilderness this summer, please read on.
Currently, WWA is working to lead statewide citizen science stewardship efforts across designated wilderness areas in three national forests this summer. This volunteer program is designed to help national forest partners meet the federal requirement known as Wilderness Stewardship Performance, which ensures designated wilderness is managed as intended by the Wilderness Act of 1964. While these requirements include on-the-ground data collection and monitoring work for a long list of elements, this Wyoming-based volunteer effort focuses on just two, solitude monitoring and rapid campsite assessments. The program is looking for a large number of volunteers who are willing to get field trained in order to visit designated areas on their own throughout the summer.
Specific to our Cloud Peak Wilderness area, we are gathering data from thousands of backcountry campsites throughout the summer using the minimum recreation site monitoring protocol and two downloadable apps (Survey 123 & Collector).
WWA is partnering specifically with Bighorn National Forest wilderness recreation specialist Silas Davidson on this portion of the project. Through group trainings this July, volunteers will learn how to independently assess groundcover disturbance of the main campsite, impact to standing trees and roots and size of disturbed area (including satellite tent pads and stock-holding areas) and how to input data into the app. Once you get the hang of the survey, performing a campsite assessment only takes about 10 minutes. Data will be used to inform management decisions of our beloved Cloud Peak Wilderness and address areas of highest impact.
As of 2021, WWA is committed to performing the majority of its stewardship work on these sorts of projects, while incrementally growing our stewardship impact each year. The project is being carried out in partnership with Bighorn National Forest and the Cloud Peak Chapter of Wilderness Watch. The generous funding for this statewide effort is made possible by the National Wilderness Stewardship Alliance.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, please reach out to Khale Century Reno at kcreno@wildwyo.org.