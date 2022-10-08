From the banks of the Powder River outside of Clearmont through the Badger Hills into the Littlehorn Canyon, past the Needle’s Eye and Fallen City up to where the first drops of water drip out of the mountain to begin the North Tongue just beyond the Garden of the Gods, Sheridan County is bursting at the seams with the kind of beauty where you have to stop and pinch yourself to make sure you’re alive because all your senses tell you you’re living in a painting whose plein air is anything but plain.

For as beautiful as our Bighorns backyard is, what always has (and always will) made Sheridan County truly special are its people. And you can’t really experience Sheridan County without experiencing the people who made it what it is today.

Chris Vrba is director of marketing and development for Sheridan Community Land Trust.

