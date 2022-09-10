10-16-21 OUTDOORS column cwd transmissionweb.jpg
Once all edible portions of the animal have been removed, the remaining carcass can be left in the field at the site of harvest. If the animal is removed from the field for processing, the carcass must be disposed of in an approved landfill or incinerator.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host a public program on chronic wasting disease Wednesday, Sept. 21 as part of the Sheridan College Fall Science Lecture Series. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Mars Agriculture Center at Sheridan College. A Zoom link will be available at the time of the meeting at sheridan.edu/lecture. The program will be led by Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory Supervisor Hank Edwards and will provide an overview of the disease, as well as updates on the latest research and results from statewide monitoring efforts. Local wildlife biologists will also be available to answer region-specific questions.

“When we held public meetings in Sheridan in 2019 to solicit public feedback on the Department’s CWD Management Plan, we heard loud and clear from our local participants that we needed better prevalence data,” said Sheridan Region Wildlife Coordinator Cheyenne Stewart. “Since then, regional personnel, hunters and outfitters have cooperated to undertake a major effort to fill that knowledge gap and we are eager to share the information we’ve learned back with the public and to continue those discussions.”

