The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host a public program on chronic wasting disease Wednesday, Sept. 21 as part of the Sheridan College Fall Science Lecture Series. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Mars Agriculture Center at Sheridan College. A Zoom link will be available at the time of the meeting at sheridan.edu/lecture. The program will be led by Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory Supervisor Hank Edwards and will provide an overview of the disease, as well as updates on the latest research and results from statewide monitoring efforts. Local wildlife biologists will also be available to answer region-specific questions.
“When we held public meetings in Sheridan in 2019 to solicit public feedback on the Department’s CWD Management Plan, we heard loud and clear from our local participants that we needed better prevalence data,” said Sheridan Region Wildlife Coordinator Cheyenne Stewart. “Since then, regional personnel, hunters and outfitters have cooperated to undertake a major effort to fill that knowledge gap and we are eager to share the information we’ve learned back with the public and to continue those discussions.”
CWD is a chronic, fatal disease of the central nervous system in mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and moose. CWD belongs to the group of rare diseases called transmissible spongiform encephalopathies. These disorders are caused by abnormal proteins called “prions” (pronounced “pree-ons”). CWD was first identified in free-ranging mule deer in southeastern Wyoming in 1985, followed by elk in 1986. In the Sheridan Region, it was first detected in deer in Hunt Areas 30 and 33 south of Buffalo in 2004 and in elk in Hunt Area 35 in 2009. Since 1997, Wyoming Game and Fish has monitored the distribution and prevalence of CWD to better understand how this disease affects the health of Wyoming’s deer and elk populations.
Initial surveillance focused on monitoring the spread of CWD to new areas of the state. It has now been detected in most mule deer hunt areas across Wyoming. In 2019 as part of the statewide CWD Management Plan, a surveillance regime was implemented that focuses sampling efforts on specific deer and elk herds in each Department region on a five-year rotational basis. Samples are collected during the fall hunting season through the cooperation of hunters who voluntarily allow Department personnel to collect lymph nodes from harvested animals.
The goal is to test at least 200 samples from adult elk (both sexes) and 200 samples from adult mule deer bucks harvested in each herd. Bucks are targeted because Wyoming’s conservative mule deer hunting seasons result in primarily antlered deer harvest.
The 200-sample goal allows wildlife managers to determine a statistically-valid prevalence estimate. The herd unit rotation is designed to obtain prevalence estimates for each herd unit every five years to track trends over time. Through these efforts, we have learned that CWD prevalence in the Sheridan Region’s mule deer herds are at, or exceed, seven percent. Research indicates that this always-fatal disease can have population-level impacts over time as prevalence increases.
In the Sheridan Region this fall, Elk Hunt Areas 33 and 34 are focus areas for CWD surveillance, along with Deer Hunt Areas 1-6 in the Black Hills.