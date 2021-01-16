Redle Field in Thorne-Rider Park is almost completely clear of snow, which is odd for this time of year. The view from my office window makes it seem like the baseball and softball season is almost here. It’s not that I would mind fitting in a few more weeks of ball games into the season, but I don’t want to start this early.
During a time where many of our fellow citizens have had to spend a great deal of time indoors, we have the privilege to socially distance at some of our favorite outdoor places.
Over the holidays, I was able to get in several days of skiing. I felt pretty lucky that I did not have to pre-purchase a lift ticket days or weeks in advance like many ski areas around the country are requiring this year. Having two alpine ski areas within 90 minutes of Sheridan is a pretty great benefit to living here.
Access to Nordic ski areas is prime too. Whether heading up Highway 16 above Buffalo or Highway 14 above Dayton there are well-maintained recreation areas. Having access to these areas is valuable and it is important to be respectful of the land and support the organizations that maintain them.
These topics come to mind because right after Christmas I had planned to take a few days off work. My wife and I talked about a short ski trip maybe to Jackson or Whitefish, Montana. Instead of traveling we did a staycation. We skied at Antelope Butte and Meadowlark and dusted off our Nordic skis at Sibley Lake, and after using a few vacation days, I felt so fortunate to live in a place where I can take a couple of days off and enjoy outdoor pursuits in the Bighorns.
Recently, I got back into wearing a smart watch. In years past I have gotten really into all the data that a smart watch collects. I become obsessive on the Strava app though. This app is geared toward endurance athletes and many people upload the data their smart watch collects to show mile splits, maps, elevation gain and much more. I love that I can see other people’s workouts, professionals and regular Joes both. I also start obsessing over my data, which ranges from how fast or slow I am to what my streak is for most consecutive days of running.
In the past, those obsessions have ruined my enjoyment of the activity because I become too focused on small details.
This time around, I want to use the Strava app as a tool instead of a social media app. I want to look at other people’s runs and activities and be more inspired to accomplish my goals instead of getting frustrated and swearing off any type of smart watch for two years. I can’t promise I won’t do that again, but I will give having a better attitude a shot.
As disappointed as some of us may be that there hasn’t been much snowfall as of late, keep the faith, hopefully January, February and March will provide. As COVID-19 guidelines change, some travel plans may have to change, but we are all fortunate to live in this community where a staycation may not be the worst thing.