Happy New Year! As we race into this new calendar year, I find myself still reflecting on what was 2022 and how those of us involved with land conservation did and how we can launch into 2023 with new vigor. “If all is right within you; If you have enthusiasm; If you have curiosity; If you take it all as a great adventure; Just see what you can do about it, while you are here.”
Mardy Murie, one of our conservation heroes, delivered these words during a 1974 Jackson Hole High School commencement speech and, I feel, provides a great reflection of our current team here at Wyoming Wilderness Association (WWA). With two new staff members, some new governing council members, and a common passion for this legacy work of protecting wild Wyoming landscapes - let’s just see what we can do while we are here!
Using results from a member wide survey this past fall, WWA embarked on a strategic planning session with board and staff that required those foundational ingredients of enthusiasm and curiosity. In the end, our pillars of advocacy, education, and stewardship continued to help guide our priorities. Your feedback also informed how we can widen our programming efforts to better serve and partner with our greater Wyoming community. As multitudes of people come to recreate, view our abundant wildlife, explore the rich cultural history stretching back thousands of years, and enjoy our wide-open landscapes, we all know that it takes great perseverance to limit adverse impacts to these wild spaces. It takes a full team of rockstar quality staff, amazing volunteers, dependable members and steadfast supporters to get anything done.
In 2022, WWA successfully led a total of 25 total outings with 333 participants on different adventures across the state. Some were educational and some were focused on giving back to our beautiful landscapes in the form of stewardship projects. 190 total volunteers and over 1,750 volunteer hours allowed us to: conduct solitude monitoring and rapid campsite assessment data gathering in designated Wilderness, successfully pull off Run the Red, help officially launch the Bighorn Fence Initiative, and remove fence within the Dubois Badlands Wilderness Study Area (WSA).
Run the Red, held on Wyoming Public Lands Day, saw a record number of people participate, including 327 runners, along with record breaking times in the men's and women's half-marathons and women's 50K. Most recently, WWA submitted two proposed nominations to the BLM to designate the Little Sandy and Red Desert landscapes as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC). These nominations would help protect over 500,000 acres of vulnerable landscapes, which includes a nationally significant Important Bird Area habitat. 2023 will provide ample opportunities for engaging in stewardship projects across the state, including putting in much needed WSA signage within our Red Desert landscape. Locally the decision to run another series of Lunchtime Conversations around Open Spaces in 2023 was based upon participant feedback and rather than panelists, small group discussions will jumpstart the conversations.
The subjects on deck for discussions include: the role of land use planning, water, maintaining and managing open space, and looking at other communities who have been able to maintain open space amidst growth. We look forward to your involvement as the first one to kick off the series is January 24th at Luminous Brewhouse.
We want to thank you for coming alongside our team in 2022 and hope you continue with us on this great adventure of land conservation in 2023.
Khale Century Reno is executive director of the Wyoming Wilderness Association.